Praveg Secures 30-Year Land Lease in Jawai, Rajasthan for Innovative Luxury Cave Resort

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Praveg Limited, India's premier eco-responsible luxury resorts company, is excited to announce the acquisition of a new land lease for the development of Cave Resort in Jawai, Rajasthan. This new project will leverage the scenic beauty of Jawai with a one-of-a-kind luxury cave room structure.

Located in the scenic area of Jawai, Rajasthan, the new resort is on a lease term of 30 years. Praveg has been granted a 12-month rent-free period to facilitate the setup. The resort will feature a total of 20 units, including 12 luxury cave-type rooms and 8 elegant tents. Additional amenities include a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a bar, alongside offering unique safari experiences. This acquisition is a pivotal moment in Praveg's growth strategy, signalling the commencement of a distinctive resort development featuring luxurious cave rooms.

Praveg's Jawai Resort is designed to be a vibrant cultural hub, blending Rajasthani art, culture, dance, and cuisine with a global appeal. The resort aims to promote local artisans, craftsmen, and performers, creating a dynamic cultural atmosphere that leaves a lasting impression on visitors. Once operational, guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the local culture, participating in the cultural extravaganza that Jawai has to offer and taking colourful memories home.

This expansion into Jawai is part of Praveg's broader strategy to increase its presence in the eco-luxury hospitality market. Currently operating 12 properties, with 14 more ambitious projects under development, this new resort is expected to set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality and contribute significantly to the company's growth.

Commenting on recent update, Vishnu Patel Chairman of Praveg Limited said, "Jawai is a place of incredible beauty and cultural significance, making it the perfect location for our newest venture. We are confident that once operational, this resort will not only achieve excellent average room rates and occupancy levels but will also offer guests a unique, culturally rich experience"

