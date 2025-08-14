Praveg's Q1 FY26 Consolidated Total Income Up 61.50%

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated

* Total Income of ₹ 39.86 Cr against ₹ 24.68 Cr in Q1 FY25, up 61.50%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 6.22 Cr

Standalone

* Total Income of ₹ 29.88 Cr against ₹ 24.68 Cr in Q1 FY25, up 21.06%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.30 Cr

Key Operation Highlights

Key Highlights for Q1 FY26

* Hospitality and Event segment's Revenue contributed ₹ 29.27 Cr

* Advertisement Segment Contributed ₹ 10.12 Cr

* The company is having total 825+ Rooms across 17 operational resorts and one hotel.

* Completed handover of Bangaram Island Resort to IHCL, which will operate under the SeleQtions brand offering luxury eco-friendly experiences and benefiting from IHCL's global marketing network.

* Unveiled Praveg Resort Kachigam in Daman, a lakefront eco-luxury retreat with 50 sustainable cottages, spa, gym, pool, lakeside dining, and event facilities for weddings and corporate gatherings.

Commenting on the results Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said: "Q1 FY26 has been a challenging yet strategically important quarter for Praveg. We delivered a robust 61.50% growth in consolidated total income to ₹ 39.86 crore and maintained a positive EBITDA of ₹ 6.22 crore, despite the impact of seasonal and external factors that led to lower occupancy. Some of our recently launched properties Jawai, Bangaram, and Kachigam are in the early stages of brand building, and while they carry high fixed costs, we believe these destinations will emerge as strong revenue drivers in the coming years. Our Bangaram unit also underwent a smooth handover to IHCL for operation under the SeleQtions Brand.

Despite the temporary dip in margins, our strategic direction remains unchanged. With over 825 rooms across 17 operational resorts and one hotel, a growing eco-responsible luxury portfolio, and strong partnerships, Praveg is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for sustainable and experiential travel in India and globally. The investments and initiatives undertaken this quarter lay the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor