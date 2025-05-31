Praveg's Q4 FY25 Consolidated EBITDA Up 75.48%

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY25 & FY24-25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Q4 FY25

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 59.29 Cr against Rs 33.50 Cr in Q4 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 16.60 Cr against Rs 9.46 Cr in Q4 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 3.42 Cr against Rs 1.59 Cr in Q4 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 1.58 against Rs 0.73 in Q4 FY24.

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 43.62 Cr against Rs 33.50 Cr in Q4 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 11.90 Cr against Rs 9.36 Cr in Q4 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 3.11 Cr against Rs 1.48 Cr in Q4 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 1.18 against Rs 0.68 in Q4 FY24.

* During this quarter, the company has converted 3,15,058 share warrants into fully paid up equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each. Further, the company has forfeited 1,84,942 share warrants against which no exercising option was availed.

FY24-25

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 174.43 Cr against Rs 94.55 Cr in FY23-24.

* EBITDA of Rs 56.88 Cr against Rs 32.14 Cr in FY23-24.

* Net Profit of Rs 16.13 Cr against Rs 12.95 Cr in FY23-24.

* EPS of Rs 5.96 against Rs 5.78 in FY23-24.

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 139.60 Cr against Rs 94.37 Cr in FY23-24.

* EBITDA of Rs 45.70 Cr, against Rs 32.03 Cr in FY23-24.

* Net Profit of Rs 12.95 Cr, against Rs 12.84 Cr in FY23-24.

* EPS of Rs 5.00 against Rs 5.73 in FY23-24.

Key Operation Highlights

Key Highlights for Q4 FY25

* Hospitality and Event segment's Revenue contributed Rs 45.65 Cr

* Advertisement Segment Contributed Rs 12.41 Cr

* The company is having total 775+ Rooms across 15 operational resorts and one hotel.

* Praveg Caves Jawai, Rajasthan commences its operations from January 01, 2025.

* Praveg Atoll's located at Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep, commences its operations from January 18, 2025.

* Praveg Limited executed Hotel Management Agreement with Indian Hotels Company Limited for managing company's property namely Praveg's Atoll's located at Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep under the prestigious Taj SeleQtions brand

Commenting on the results Mr. Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong revenue and operating profit growth, driven by strategic expansion and our commitment to eco-luxury hospitality. While expansion has led to higher depreciation and finance costs, impacting short-term profitability, we expect improved margins as operations stabilize. Despite strong bulk room night sales at Rann Utsav Resort, only a portion has been recognized as revenue this quarter. We are also making steady progress in operationalizing our new resorts and facilities, reinforcing our growth trajectory. As we continue expanding in the coming quarters, we remain firmly on track to achieve our Vision 2028 goal of over 2,500 rooms across 65+ locations, cementing Praveg's position as a distinguished leader in eco-conscious luxury hospitality."

