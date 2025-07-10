Pravin Chandan - A Sangam of Success, Faith and Compassion

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10: Acclaimed entrepreneur and philanthropist Shri Pravin Chandan was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award at a grand ceremony held at the British Parliament in London on July 3, 2025. The award honours individuals of Indian origin who have made exemplary contributions to culture, service, innovation, leadership, and global impact.

With over two decades of experience in marketing and enterprise building, Shri Chandan has played a pivotal mentoring role in the success of businesses. He has been instrumental in guiding MI Lifestyle, which has emerged as one of India's top five direct selling companies, empowering over one million individuals with livelihood opportunities. In his capacity as a mentor and strategic advisor, he has also enabled the growth of other ventures spanning NBFC services, insurance broking, ayurvedic healthcare, construction, and beverage manufacturing all contributing to employment generation and economic empowerment across India.

"Marketing and innovation are the two key drivers of business growth," says Mr. Chandan, who now mentors aspiring marketers and entrepreneurs across the country through nationwide training programs and consulting initiatives. Mr. Chandan's philanthropic contributions are equally far-reaching. Through Pehchaan Charitable Trust, he has:

* Sponsored the education of 15,000+ students

* Provided hundreds of scholarships annually

* Supported more than 1,100 patients and attendees weekly with free meals at government hospitals

* Donated over Rs. 1.5 crore to various state governments during the COVID-19 crisis

* Sponsored 800+ oxygen concentrators, 1,000 hospital beds, and 25,000+ PPE kits and N95 masks

* Distributed food to 1,00,000+ people nationwide

He also built a multi-specialty hospital in Chennai in memory of his mother and equipped the dental wing of Shree Parshvanath Jain Hospital in Beawar, Rajasthan.

A devout follower of Jain philosophy, Mr. Chandan has funded the construction and renovation of Jain temples and Upashrays across India, including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Palitana. He was the principal sponsor of the Chaturmas Upayan at Kesarwadi Jain Temple in Chennai, hosting 450+ Jain monks for over three months.

He has distributed 25,000+ books on Jain teachings and actively supports spiritual camps for youth across India.

The Bharat Gaurav Award ceremony was presided over by Navendu Mishra, Member of Parliament, UK. Guests of Honour included:

* Virendra Sharma, five-time MP, UK

* Baroness Sandip Verma, House of Lords

* Lord Rami Ranger, House of Lords

* Rakesh K. Shukla, Maha Kumbh Advisor, Ministry of External Affairs, India

* Annu Kapoor, Eminent Film Actor

* Sunil Chopra, Former Mayor, London Borough of Southwark

Receiving the award, Shri. Pravin Chandan said, "This award is not just a personal honour, but a reflection of collective effort and shared purpose to uplift lives, empower communities, and serve society through business, faith and compassion."

His appointment as trustee in several prestigious Jain trusts across India including Kesarwadi Jain Trust, Palitana Jain Trust, and Kilpauk Jain Sangh Trust further reflects his standing as a community leader.

