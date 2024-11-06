Pravin Saraf joins Exide as Senior President & Head of Operations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] November 6: Exide Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pravin Saraf as Senior President & Head of Operations. As a Senior Management Personnel (SMP), he will be part of the Top Leadership team at Exide.

Pravin comes with 35 years of domestic and international experience across global benchmark companies such as Bosch (India & Germany), Bajaj, Endurance Technology and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. He is a distinguished professional with a proven history of leading organisations through transformative periods.

“We are pleased to welcome Pravin to our top leadership team,” said Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Limited. “Pravin's track record in Operational Excellence, coupled with his in-depth knowledge on all aspects of Operations makes him a great fit to drive the new-age Automation & Digitalisation Agenda in Manufacturing and Logistics”.

Pravin brings a wealth of experience across domains like manufacturing, quality and supply chain management. He has successfully overseen both Green field and Brown field capacity expansions, scaling up operations and improving profitability. In his most recent role, he served as Head of Operations, SCM Planning, and Logistics at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Pravin is a mechanical engineer and an alumnus of the Government College of Engineering, Pune and also holds a postgraduate degree in business management.

For more company details visit exideindustries.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor