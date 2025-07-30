Prayag India Adds Colour to Kitchens and Bathrooms with New CP Faucets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 30: PRAYAG INDIA, a leading manufacturer of premium bath and kitchen fittings and plumbing solutions, announces the launch of its latest innovationthe CP Faucet Colour Range. This new collection brings a refreshing twist to traditional chrome-plated designs, offering customers an elegant spectrum of colour options that are as functional as they are visually striking.

With an increasing demand for personalised and design-forward spaces, Prayag's CP Faucet Colour Range has been thoughtfully curated to meet the evolving tastes of homeowners, architects, and interior designers. Available in a selection of sophisticated finishesincluding classic chrome, matte black, and brushed tonesthe range is designed to complement a wide variety of interior themes, from minimalistic to bold and contemporary. These faucets not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of bathrooms and kitchens but also maintain the high standards of quality and durability that Prayag is known for.

Crafted using state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, the faucets are engineered for long-lasting performance. The advanced colour coatings are resistant to corrosion and wear, ensuring that the finish retains its brilliance over time. The design philosophy behind this new launch emphasises both beauty and practicality, with every product tested to meet rigorous quality benchmarks.

With over four decades of experience, Prayag India continues to shape the future of Indian bath and kitchen solutions through innovation, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices. The launch of the CP Faucet Colour Range is another step in this journey, reaffirming the brand's commitment to creating products that are both contemporary in style and uncompromising in performance.

The complete CP Faucet Colour Range is now available across Prayag's retail network and can also be explored online at www.prayagindia.com.

About PRAYAG INDIA: Prayag India, established in 1986 under the visionary leadership of Late Shri V.K. Aggarwal, has evolved into a leading manufacturer of sanitaryware and plumbing solutions in India. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, each spanning 12,000 square meters. These facilities are equipped with advanced machinery, including core shooter machines, IMR casting furnaces, multi-head machining centers, injection moulding machines, and an in-house chrome plating plant, ensuring the production of high-quality products that meet international standards. Prayag's dedication to excellence is further demonstrated by its adherence to ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 E certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality management and environmental responsibility.

Website:www.prayagindia.com

Price: On Request

Contact : 1800 257 0304 , 011 41246500, enquiry@prayagindia.in

Availability: New Delhi and all major cities across India through dealers

Showroom: 2483-84, Prayag Infinity House, Nalwa Street, Behind Imperial Cinema, Paharganj, New Delhi - 110055

