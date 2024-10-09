Prayagraj based Chaudhrana Iron Traders Achieves Unprecedented Growth Under Leadership of Priyank Gupta

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: Chaudhrana Iron Traders Private Limited located at Prayagraj, operating under the brand name "RP Gupta Loha Wale," announces exceptional business growth under the leadership of Priyank Kumar Gupta. The company has experienced a remarkable increase in turnover from Rs20-25 crores to over Rs 100 crores in just four years.

Key Achievements

1. Rapid Expansion: The company's delivery network now spans a 300-kilometer radius around Prayagraj, operating under the brand "RP Gupta Loha Wale."

2. Market Differentiation: Chaudhrana Iron Traders Private Limited stands out as the only retail outlet in India stocking 14 brands of TMT bars in all sizes.

3. Industry Recognition: The company has been acknowledged as a top seller for leading TMT brands, including Kamdhenu, Gallant, Rungta, and Radhe in Prayagraj.

4. Strategic Vision: Under Priyank Gupta's leadership, the company aims to surpass Rs200 crores in turnover within the next two to three years.

Priyank Kumar Gupta, continuing the 40-year legacy established by his father, has not only driven significant business growth but also maintained a strong commitment to social responsibility. Priyank Kumar Gupta currently serves as the youth president of Prayagraj Vyapar Mandal and is affiliated with various clubs and institutions, providing comprehensive support to those in need.

"Our growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction," stated Priyank Kumar Gupta, Director of Chaudhrana Iron Traders Private Limited. "We're dedicated to building lasting relationships and trust that span generations."

About Chaudhrana Iron Traders Private Limited

Established four decades ago, Chaudhrana Iron Traders Private Limited has evolved into a leading name in the iron trading industry in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The company is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality TMT bars and exceptional customer service.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor