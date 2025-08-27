Prayagraj vs Goa: How HIFAA's Grand Medical Conclave Sent Ticket Prices Soaring

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: Goa is set to host the second edition of HIFAA (Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards) on August 30-31, 2025, and the buzz is nothing short of electrifying. With 500+ doctors, 20+ international delegates, and 200+ hospital and business owners expected, this mega event is drawing healthcare leaders from across India and beyond. But what's making headlines now? The skyrocketing ticket prices for flights, trains, and even buses to Goa - some calling it "Goa's Prayagraj moment."

Ticket Prices Hit an All-Time High

Just like the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela sees massive fare hikes during the pilgrimage season, Goa is witnessing a similar surge. Airfares to Goa from major metros have doubled, and train tickets are selling out weeks in advance. Even sleeper bus fares have jumped, signaling the impact of this high-profile healthcare conclave.

Who's Making the Event Bigger Than Ever?

The event is expected to see the presence of two Union Ministers and top healthcare leaders, including:

-Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India.

-Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India.

-Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism, Goa.

-Dr. Ramakant Deshpande, Chairperson of the HIFAA National Committee and Padma Shri Awardee (2014).

-Dr. Rahul Bajpai, CEO, Asian Cancer Institute, Mumbai.

-Dr. Shankar Sawant, Secretary of the HIFAA National Committee.

The presence of these dignitaries, along with senior MLAs, policymakers, and three Padma Shri awardees, makes this a landmark healthcare gathering in India.

Strategic Partners & Big Names

Adding to the glamour and gravitas, The Mehta Group, led by Mr. Hemanshu Mehta, is partnering with HIFAA to make this event a success. The conclave will bring together experts from Allopathy, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, and more, under the theme - "Healing in Style: Honouring the Hands That Heal India."

Goa's Economy Gets a Monsoon Surprise

This usually off-peak season in Goa is suddenly buzzing. Hotels are reporting full occupancy, and local businesses are gearing up for a windfall. The HIFAA event has turned late August into a mini-festive season, rivaling tourist peaks.

The Visionary Behind It

At the heart of this healthcare revolution is Dr. Biswajit Mondal, Founder of HIFAA. His vision is clear: to create a global platform that bridges modern medicine with traditional practices, fostering innovation and policy reforms that shape the future of healthcare.

Why This Comparison to Prayagraj?

In Prayagraj, it's the spiritual magnetism of the Kumbh Mela that drives prices sky-high. In Goa, it's the prestige and influence of HIFAA 2025 - a conclave bringing together healthcare giants, business leaders, and policymakers under one roof.

With ticket prices soaring and anticipation peaking, one thing is clear: Goa is about to witness a healthcare event of historic proportions.

For more details, visit: www.hifaa.in

