Pre-launch bookings for the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22: Eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series will be available in India as a Long Wheelbase.

Available for pre-booking at all BMW India dealerships and at BMW Online shop from 12:00 Hrs, 22 June 2024.

Launch of the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is scheduled for 24 July 2024.

BMW India will open bookings for the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase from 12:00 Hrs, 22 June 2024 onwards. The car will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be pre-booked at the BMW dealership network and through BMW Online shop.

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase will be launched in India on 24 July 2024.

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase represents outstanding technological expertise and a progressive attitude. Sporty elegance, groundbreaking technology and luxurious space at the rear are all combined in the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase. Adapted in numerous details to the specific requirements of Indian target groups, this all-new business sedan features an extended wheelbase and distinctive proportions. This results in a particularly generous space and comfort in the rear, which is further enhanced by exclusive equipment features.

Customers can visit https://www.bmw.in and explore a 360° view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a bookings page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to avail BMW 360 Finance plan in the booking phase itself.

