Precious Gifts For The Wedding Season: 15 per cent Off on Premium 3-D Castings from Precious Textures!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 4: As the wedding season in India is on full wing, Chandigarh-based premium 3-D casting brand offers a 15 per cent discount to all its customers to celebrate bonds of love in a unique way. Precious Textures is a premium 3-D life casting company based in Chandigarh, specializing in forging beautiful life castings of the human body.

A personalized memento that captures your bond and emotion with your loved one is an ideal gift for a sibling. On a major life event that is a wedding, you can give your friend, future spouse, daughter, son, or anyone a truly unique and timeless gift at a never before discount of 15 per cent. A life-like 3D model of two people holding hands, or your artist wife holding her paintbrush, or even your lawyer daughter holding her pen is as personalised as a gift can get! A life cast would be as unique and precious as your precious loved one. It is a truly unique and timeless gift, which perfectly captures people that matter to us, forever. Our hands are instantly recognizable and they define us - they are as unique as we are. Hand casts can be done individually or in couples, as families, and also with your pets!

Helming this creative enterprise is Gunjan Bhardwaj, a mother of two who is as creative as she is passionate about her craft. Gunjan's introduction to life casting has a very interesting story, one that she credits with motivating her to take up this form of art. "My husband and I share birthdays. At one particular double birthday celebration a few years ago, I decided to gift him something special and decided on our mutual hand-casts. I was always intrigued by this art form and also the emotions behind it. But, I was not happy with the fake-looking cast that was the final product. And that's when I decided that I would learn it and make it better. Yes, if I could point out what was missing and could be made better, I could make it too!" remembers Gunjan.

The determined lady learned each & every step of the craft. She experimented, learned, failed, learned again & finally found success. Born into a family of jewellers and married into one too, design, aesthetics and creativity come naturally to Gunjan. She puts her heart and soul into designing the final look of a product before the casting process begins. And because of her stringent attention to detail, each casting is unique - just like the unique individual it is being made for. From the little feet and hands of your baby to those first moments as husband and wife, to birthdays and other momentous celebrations of life - and even depicting precious relationships with pets - Precious Textures gives precious moments a tangible form so that they can be held close and cherished forever.

Today, she takes pride in creating memories that will last forever. "I can proudly say that each and every step involved in casting has been innovated upon by me and that is why this whole venture (named Precious Textures) is so special and so different," says Gunjan.

It is probably this confidence in her craft that has made celebrities like Lucky Ali, Satinder Sartaaj, Mannat Noor, Neeru Bajwa, Upasana Singh and many others become patrons of Precious Textures (https://instagram.com/precioustextures?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==).

Even celebrities appreciate the detail-oriented creativity that Gunjan and the team at Precious Textures are adept at. "We focus on minute details - each and every pore, every wrinkle is highlighted and captured authentically to make it look as real as possible. "It is a very painstaking process. Not just that, we like to plan out every small detail of how the product will finally look - the way it will be mounted and the accompanying artwork to enhance the look and feel of the casts," says Gunjan.

This talented artist and entrepreneur has come up with several innovations. "I have innovated at making the right mixture, then de-casting, processing and most importantly the painting. The painting is where most of the other people in the business do not pay much attention. Usually, the casts are spray painted - the paint gets into the impressions and other tiny details of the skin, and the whole essence of the cast in making it as life-like as possible, is lost. I realised we need to change that and after trying many techniques, I have developed my own style of hand painting so that we preserve the real essence of the purpose behind casting," explains Gunjan.

Not only that, but even the casting material is skin-friendly and completely safe for kids and small children. "It does not feel hot but nice and warm on the skin and also sets quickly. The material sometimes changes colour, which can be a fun experience for the little ones to watch while the magic happens. The texture is like slime/jelly to touch, which most children find fun," says Gunjan.

If you are planning to commemorate the precious bond between younger siblings, this is also a present that will last long into the future. The quality of craftsmanship is such that it will be a memory of a lifetime. Speaking about the longevity and durability of the life casts that she makes, Gunjan reveals, "Even our framing is special - it is moisture-resistant to safeguard the cast for life."

This wedding season, choose a gift that celebrates your love and will be a precious keepsake for life!

For more information, please visit - http://www.precioustextures.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor