Premas Expedites Optical Genome Mapping Technology in India with Bionano Genomics

New Delhi [India], August 2: Premas Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (PLS) today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Bionano, a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The agreement covers the distribution of Bionano’s instruments, chip consumables, reagents and suite of data analysis tools in India. Eventually, this collaboration is expected to help sales and placements of Bionano’s solutions in India.

Sunil Kumar Vats, Business Development Manager, Premas Life Sciences commented, “We at Premas Life Sciences pride ourselves in bringing cutting-edge technologies in cytogenetics to India and are excited to add Bionano’s optical genome mapping (OGM) products and solutions to our portfolio. This cooperative relationship will enable our customers to advance their research through the identification of large structural variations or their breakpoints, typically not detected by short- or long-read sequencing technologies.”

Erik Holmlin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Bionano, commented, “We are excited to establish a relationship with Premas, a proven leader in the commercialization of solutions for life sciences and medical research in India. Bionano has been on a mission to transform the way the world sees the genome in an effort to elevate the health and wellness of all people, and that includes India. We are pleased that this collaboration will provide us with a means of introducing our solutions to the Indian people."

Incepted in 2006 by a team of avid science enthusiasts & experienced professionals, Premas Life Sciences is a focused and dynamic organization endeavouring to introduce niche game-changing technologies for applications across human health, agriculture, pharma, environment, forensics, energy etc.

Our products range from high end genomics equipment and associated services to reagents and consumables, thereby enabling researchers with analytical tools to address key molecular biology research questions. In a short span of time, we have created an enviable reputation of high-quality pre-sales and after-sales support to our customer base, via a dynamic network of motivated professionals based across the key cities of India.

