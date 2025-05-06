Premas Life Sciences and Sphere Bio Unite to Advance Single-Cell Research in South Asia

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 6: Premas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (PLS), a pioneering enabler of life science innovations in India, has announced a strategic collaboration with Sphere Bio, a global leader in picodroplet-based microfluidic technologies for functional single-cell analysis. This partnership represents a significant leap in bringing transformative, next-generation platforms to scientists and researchers in India and Bangladesh. The collaboration is rooted in a shared vision: empowering biopharma, biotech, and academic communities with cutting-edge tools that accelerate discovery and drive impactful science. With this alliance, Premas will bring Sphere Bio's high-performance solutions - including their flagship Cyto-Mine® platform and a growing assay portfolio - closer to researchers in South Asia, supported by localized technical expertise and seamless implementation support.

Sphere Bio, formerly known as Sphere Fluidics, is widely recognized for its innovations in single-cell and picodroplet microfluidics. Their technologies enable ultra-high-throughput analysis, sorting, and isolation of individual cells - critical for applications such as antibody discovery, cell line development, and advanced cell therapy research. These platforms are currently used by leading pharma companies and research institutions around the world to enhance the speed and accuracy of biologic development.

For Premas Life Sciences, this partnership is a natural extension of its mission to democratize access to advanced life science tools. Over the last 18 years, PLS has built a strong legacy of introducing globally benchmarked technologies to India's scientific ecosystem - spanning genomics, proteomics, bioinformatics, and diagnostics. Their ability to not only introduce but also embed technologies through technical training, application support, and long-term scientific partnerships makes them uniquely positioned to amplify the impact of Sphere Bio's offerings.

"India is entering a new era of biomedical innovation, with increased investments in biosimilars, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. This collaboration with Sphere Bio allows us to deliver the kind of scientific capabilities that can transform how research is done in this regionfaster, more precisely, and with greater reproducibility. With the government's strong push through initiatives like the Bio-E3 policy, PRIP scheme, and its vision for bio foundries, we believe technologies like Sphere Bio's Cyto-Mine® will play a crucial role in accelerating antibody discovery and cell line development, further strengthening the 'Made in India' biotech ecosystem. We're excited to co-create a future where access to such platforms is not a barrier but a baseline." said Praveen Gupta, Managing Director of Premas Life Sciences.

Sphere Bio echoed this optimism. "We see South Asia as a region with enormous scientific potential. Our partnership with Premas is about more than market access - it's about long-term impact. Premas brings deep local understanding, technical know-how, and a genuine commitment to enabling discovery. Together, we aim to catalyse the next wave of breakthroughs in biologics and personalized medicine." said Dale Levitzke, CEO of Sphere Bio

"Our partnership with Premas Life Sciences is a key milestone in our mission to make cutting-edge single-cell technologies more accessible across the APAC region. India and Bangladesh represent rapidly growing innovation hubs, and we see immense potential in empowering local researchers with tools that meet global standards. Premas brings deep market understanding, strong scientific engagement, and a track record of successful technology integrationmaking them an ideal partner to drive regional adoption and impact." said Jay Manikandan, VP Commercial (APAC), Sphere Bio

This alliance comes at a pivotal time, as the biotech landscape in India and Bangladesh rapidly evolves with government backing, rising R&D investment, and a growing scientific workforce. As demand for next-gen therapeutics increases, so does the need for high-resolution, scalable toolsprecisely what Sphere Bio delivers. Together, Premas and Sphere Bio are building a scientific bridge between global innovation and regional potential. Beyond product access, the partnership offers localized support, training, and tailored solutions aligned with international standards. It sets a new benchmark for how advanced technologies can be effectively introduced and scaled in emerging biotech markets.

