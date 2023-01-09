Premium Beauty brand Lotus Organics+ releases new campaign with Dia Mirza

The premium organic beauty brand Lotus Organics+ has unleashed a new campaign with the vivacious actress Dia Mirza, for its Precious Brightening range of skincare products. As the Brand Ambassador for Lotus Organics+, Dia will appear in a new campaign which will run across various platforms. The high-voltage campaign revolves around the Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Range, with the film primarily focusing on the Precious Brightening Day Creme. Lotus Organics+ is a socially responsible brand with a strong commitment to the environment. It has found synergy with the spirited actress who is the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India as well as a champion of the sustainability movement.

The new campaign glows in its bright visual style with Dia Mirza's strong presence furthering the message of how the Lotus Organics+ precious brightening range ensures bright and glowing skin. The brand film reinforces the message that Lotus Organics+ is 100% certified organic by highlighting the rare white peony flower extracts present in its Precious Brightening Range. In the film, Dia applies the Precious Brightening Day creme emphasizing how she needs something special for her glowing skin. She also highlights how the product is free from preservatives, artificial fragrances and reduces blemishes and pigmentation. The film concludes by showcasing the entire Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening range with Dia promoting the brand's vision to 'Live Organic'.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "Lotus Organics+ is a brand that uses only 100% certified organic actives in its products. We want our customers to be our 'eco-responsible partner' and adopt a sustainable lifestyle. In the new campaign our Brand Ambassador Dia Mirza highlights the organic ingredients that go in our Precious Brightening Range, potency of the organic ingredients in achieving skincare goals and the message to all of our customers to 'live organic'". Actress Dia Mirza elaborates, "Lotus Organics+ resonates with me as their products use only 100% certified organics. I believe that it is important that our lifestyle should be natural, free of toxins and healthy for the planet as well as ourselves. Everyone must do their bit for the environment and these steps begin at home, especially, through the beauty care products we choose. Lotus Organics+ embodies the idea of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

The new campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their gorgeous brand ambassador Dia Mirza will play along movie blockbusters across multiplexes PAN India to attract maximum visibility. With an extensive media plan, the campaign will play out on the brand's social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The high-decibel campaign will also be aired on leading OTT platforms including Disney Hotstar where the brand film will be aired during the series 'Moving in with Malaika' in which actress Malaika Arora can be seen using Lotus Organics+ products. Through this powerful campaign, Dia will reach out to a youthful audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her large fan base many of whom are deeply concerned about organic beauty products and the environment.

Lotus Organics+ is a conscious and compassionate organic beauty and wellness brand whose products are crafted with 100% Certified Organic Actives. All its products are vegetarian, cruelty-free and made without using parabens, sulphates, or artificial colors and come in packaging made of 100% recyclable material, which includes paper boxes, glass bottles, jars & aluminum tubes.

https://youtu.be/z7UJiEVz6HA

