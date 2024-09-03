Premium cladding brand Alstone ropes in Kartik Aaryan as the face of the brand

New Delhi [India], September 2: Alstone, the leader in premium exterior cladding, Announces Superstar Kartik Aaryan as Brand Ambassador, Ushering in a New Era of Architectural Excellence. In a groundbreaking move heralding a new era of brand recognition, Alstone proudly announced Hindi cinema's heartthrob and one of the most versatile actors, Kartik Aaryan, as the brand’s new face. This strategic partnership is set to further strengthen Alstone’s timeless and enduring appeal, aligning with the brand’s timeless ethos.

This new collaboration is expected to enhance the brand’s recognition and preference. Delighted about the Partnership and the mint-new campaign that is soon to be released, Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Kartik Aaryan – one of India's most popular and charismatic superstars – as our new brand ambassador. His choice of films and his inspiring body of work resonate strongly with the youth. Furthermore, his distinctive class appeal will fortify the bond between Alstone and its discerning audiences – both commercial and residential.”

Alstone aims to capitalise on Kartik's charismatic and ageless charm, which is expected to ripple across the building and interior segment of the industry. Both Kartik and Alstone share similar values, making this partnership a natural fit. “We are confident that his widespread appeal and captivating personality make him a perfect match for the Alstone brand. We are excited to have him join the Alstone family and anticipate a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership,” concluded Mr. Gupta.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Kartik Aaryan stated, “I am delighted to associate with Alstone as a leading cladding brand, and I look forward to working on more such innovative and exciting campaigns in the times ahead.”

Kartik's association with Alstone as the brand's face is poised to enhance consumer outreach across all platforms in a high-engagement manner. His versatile and influential personality will resonate with audiences, particularly younger ones, and drive substantial brand awareness.

Alstone will soon roll out a series of content, including TVCs, reels, videos, and digital marketing materials, featuring Kartik Aaryan. These initiatives aim to create a strong and memorable connection with diverse audience cohorts who are classy yet discerning, ensuring that Alstone remains a top-of-mind brand and is preferred in a fun, endearing, and relatable way.

About Alstone

Alstone, a two-decade-old market leader in Metal Composite Panels (MCP) in India, is trusted by architects, builders, and façade consultants. With state-of-the-art production facilities in Dehradun and Dubai, Alstone offers a diverse range of innovative products, including FR and A2 Grade Non-Combustible Panels, HPL, Louvers, Zinc Composite Panels in collaboration with VMZINC France and Alcomb Panels with aluminium honeycomb structure.

Website: www.alstoneindia.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor