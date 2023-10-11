Premium Occasion Wear Brand Wishful by W Collaborates with Celebrity Designer Sahil Kochhar

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 11: Pioneering premium occasion wear brand Wishful by W unveiled its latest festive line in collaboration with renowned celebrity designer Sahil Kochhar. This exceptional partnership signifies a fusion of design excellence, brand appeal, and widespread accessibility. Tailored for special occasions, this exclusively curated line celebrates Sahil Kochhar's signature craftsmanship and the elegance of Wishful, delivering opulent occasion wear adorned with breathtaking details.

Sahil Kochhar, a trailblazing fashion luminary, transforms each outfit into a true masterpiece. His creations transcend seasons, imbuing each design with luxury, distinctiveness, and enduring elegance. His collaborations with Bollywood and pioneering sustainable initiatives further solidify his place as a dynamic force in the Indian fashion industry. His much-anticipated collection for Wishful's festive launch redefines luxurious occasion wear, weaving intricate details into each ensemble, ideal for special occasions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Limited said, "We are delighted to partner with Sahil Kochhar, a visionary designer who continues to redefine the art of fashion. Wishful has consistently offered elegantly crafted occasion wear for the contemporary Indian woman. Through this collaboration, we plan to elevate our offerings further by introducing Sahil's artistic creations to our esteemed patrons nationwide. Sahil's design sensibilities and his deep connection with nature align perfectly with the brand's ethos, and together, we aim to reinvent festive couture for the modern Indian woman."

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Kochhar said, "We are immensely proud of the collaboration between Sahil Kochhar and Wishful. It stands as a testament to the power of partnerships that bridge the gap between art and commerce. Our collective goal was to take our artistic creations to a wider audience, and joining hands with a prominent retail powerhouse like Wishful by W has allowed us to achieve just that. Our shared commitment to intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail has resulted in a collection that captures the spirit of celebration and joy. In every garment, we have aimed to capture the ephemeral beauty of nature, designing pieces that resonate as cherished heirlooms for generations to come."

The Wishful festive collection by Sahil Kochhar showcases an array of exquisite designs that draw inspiration from traditional Indian craftsmanship and perfectly embraced contemporary trends; each creation represents a harmonious fusion of the past and the current fashion trends. Adorned with delicate floral motifs, reminiscent of India's vibrant blossoms intertwine gracefully with geometric patterns, elegantly embroidered threadwork, and modern silhouettes, among others. This exceptional partnership perfectly encapsulates Sahil Kochhar's design ethos, effortlessly merging traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics.

In the contemporary tapestry of Indian celebrations, where tradition merges with vogue, Wishful gracefully navigates its presence not merely at casual gatherings but to become a coveted couturier for festive occasions. Since its inception, the brand has carved its niche by offering modern Indian women an opulent repertoire of premium, elaborate and exclusive occasion wear, while expanding its presence across India.

The festive collection will be available across all exclusive Wishful stores, select W stores, www.wishfulbyw.com and www.wforwoman.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor