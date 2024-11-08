Premium Plast Honoured for Excellence in Quality and Supply Chain Performance

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Premium Plast Limited (NSE - PREMIUM), one of the leading manufacturers of precision plastic components, is pleased to announce that it has received the distinguished "Quality and Delivery Excellence Award" from by EICHER Bus division, recognizing its outstanding supply chain performance and commitment to quality. This award reflects Premium Plast's dedication to delivering high-standard plastic components tailored to VECV Ltd.'s Bus Body Plant.

Since its inception, Premium Plast has expanded its product line from just two components to over 600, serving sectors such as automotive, industrial, electrical, and specialized packaging. Operating from two advanced facilities, the company integrates state-of-the-art technology to ensure precision, efficiency, and adherence to strict quality standards, meeting the growing needs of diverse industries.

Commenting on this Mr. Chetan Dave, Premium Plast Limited said, "This award is a testament to our dedication to quality and our relentless pursuit of excellence in every component we produce. It reinforces our commitment to supporting the automotive industry with advanced, dependable solutions and strengthens our resolve to exceed the expectations of all our clients.

At Premium Plast, our journey has been empowered by commitment and excellence. Since our early days, we have been dedicated to creating plastic components that embody precision, durability, and innovation. This award from VECV Ltd. serves as a powerful affirmation of the hard work and commitment our entire team puts into every product. We understand the trust our clients place in us, and that drives us to not only meet but consistently exceed their expectations. As we continue to grow and expand, our focus remains on pioneering solutions that enhance the industries we serve. Together, we're shaping a future where quality and innovation are paramount, and we're excited for what lies ahead. We are dedicated to setting higher standards in quality and supply chain performance as we grow and continue to support our clients' evolving needs."

