Premium Plast Limited's H1 FY26 Performance Surges: Revenue Rises 67 Percent and Net Profit Jumps 51 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Premium Plast Limited (NSE - PREMIUM), a trusted partner for high-quality, precision plastic components serving to diverse sectors as reported its Unaudited Financials for H1 FY26.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 38.82 Cr, YoY growth of 66.78%

* EBITDA of ₹ 8.45 Cr, YoY growth of 55.32%

* Net Profit of ₹ 3.93 Cr, YoY growth of 50.83%

* EPS of ₹ 2.06, YoY growth of 51.47%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Chetan Dave, Promoter and Managing Director of Premium Plast Limited said, "We delivered a strong performance in H1 FY26, with Total Income, EBITDA and Net Profit each registering healthy year-on-year growth. This outcome reflects steady demand across key segments, improved operational efficiencies and our focus on high-precision, value-added components. We remain committed to strengthening our capabilities and enhancing customer delivery as we progress through the year.

Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in capacity expansion, broaden our product portfolio in high-growth categories and reinforce our sustainability practices. These initiatives will support long-term growth, improve cost efficiencies and position us strongly for future opportunities."

