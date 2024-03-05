Premium Workspace Provider CorporatEdge Unveils Its New Marquee Category in Bengaluru Today

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: CorporatEdge, an industry leader in providing premium serviced workspace solutions, is thrilled to announce its new Marquee category with the launch of the third location in Bengaluru. Located at the Prestige Trade Tower, the workspace is an opulent and high-end office of CorporatEdge. This expansion marks a significant milestone for CorporatEdge as it continues to redefine workspace experiences.

This is CorporatEdge's sixth workspace in India, having more centers in Delhi, Gurugram, and other areas of Bengaluru. Marquee by CorporatEdge is situated in the heart of Bengaluru and is a blend of modern design and state-of-the-art amenities. With serviced offices, team offices, private office suites, and director cabins, Marquee by CorporatEdge offers tailor-made solutions to fit all kinds of business needs.

On this occasion, Monaah M Shuklla, Founder and CEO of CorporatEdge said, "We recognized the evolving needs of modern professionals. Our journey at CorporatEdge has been exciting, and now, with the launch of our New Marquee category in Bengaluru, we're embarking on a new transformation."

She further added, "Our goal has always been to provide more than just workspaces. We aim to curate an experience that aligns seamlessly with the progressive mindset of modern professionals. With extensive market research and conversations with clients, we have shaped the vision for Marquee, to introduce not just functionality, but an elevated work environment."

The new office is committed to sustainability. The new Marquee category boasts eco-friendly practices, reflecting a conscientious effort to align with global environmental concerns, while also fostering productivity and work-life balance. Weaving together luxury, hospitality, services, sustainable design, and an overall experience, Marquee aligns with premium features and amenities.

Aashish S Shukla, Managing Director of CorporatEdge expressed, "CorporatEdge has tapped into the growing demand for flexible workspaces and provides an area of 1,67,000 square feet across the country. We are planning to invest more and expand to a footprint of 1.7 million square feet spread over 10 cities pan-India and densify presence in the existing cities as well. This would be with a deployment of Rs. 300+ crores over the next 5 years. 'Marquee' brand intends to deliver the best-in-class experience encompassing design, acoustics, technology, and comfort for the corporates. A must-experience office for the new age."

Founded in 2012, CorporatEdge's exquisitely designed workspaces are popular among most corporates. The brand has serviced Fortune 500 companies, MNCs and caters to a mature domestic audience. All centers are in prime locations and have easy access to healthcare, fire and safety, entertainment, as well as the international airports.

