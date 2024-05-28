Preowned Cars Sales to Reach 10.92 mn Units by FY28 - Indian Blue Book Report 2023

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: The preowned cars sales market in India is set to reach 10.92 mn. units in FY28 as per the latest edition of Indian Blue Book (IBB) report by car&bike and Das WeltAuto. by Volkswagen. The Indian Used car industry was valued at USD 32.44B in FY23 and will more than double to USD 73B by FY28.

Upgrading to a new pre-owned car is the top reason for owners to sell cars while budget buyers are predominantly looking for quality cars. Customers are also becoming more informed about car technicalities with 71% buyers looking at MMV (Make, Model & Variant) as a big consideration.

"The latest edition of the Indian Blue Book, a collaboration with Das WeltAuto. by Volkswagen, reinforces our confidence in the Indian pre-owned car market's explosive growth potential. The increasing involvement of organized players is bringing stability and trust to this market; achieving consistent profitability and providing superlative customer experience remains the top priorities for organised players," said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice.

Buyer Highlights

* The report found that majority of buyers are highly budget conscious (63 %) and looking for quality cars.

* Customers have become more informed about the technicalities of cars with 71% of buyers acknowledging overall repairs & servicing costs as a big consideration.

* Big shift noticed among consumers, who are prioritizing safety as a key feature in a used car, giving impetus to brands like Volkswagen for their 5-star GNCAP product portfolio of Taigun and Virtus

* 45% of buyers/intenders prefer local dealers for exploring, followed by Auto Tech Start-ups (26 %) & OEM backed brands (23 %).

* In terms of awareness and preferences of car leasing, 28% of buyers were aware of the concept while 62% of buyers would avail it in the future.

* Warranty and financial assistance topped the list of demands in terms of services.

* A majority of 56% did not prefer an EV used car.

Seller Perspective

* Upgrading to a new used car top reason to sell cars among 59% of respondents, followed by sufficiency of having another vehicle has increased as extra cars bought during COVID-19 are being sold now.

* Due to the Fastrack process in auto tech startups & OEM backed companies, the actual Turn Around Time (TAT) to sell a car has come down to 3 days

* Full payment within 24 hours remains the top priority among sellers during the sale process followed by vehicle inspection at a location of their choice.

"The pre-owned car market is significantly growing with the potential of it being double by FY 2028. The growth primarily comes from the evolving trends and customer preferences while selecting a pre-owned vehicle. A notable shift is the top priority for safety features, a transition similar to the new car industry, enabling a brand like Volkswagen, to be more accessible and in-demand for customers with our 5-star GNCAP rated product portfolio - Taigun and Virtus. The high preference for safety features and standards among customers is positively impacting the residual value of Volkswagen cars, especially the Taigun. We are confident the Das WeltAuto. business, will continue to grow as one of the top certified pre-owned car brands in India for customers," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels-backed Indian Blue Book launched the first edition in 2015 to highlight the trends in the used car industry in India. Since then, the annual report has been established as the largest and most intensive primary research conducted in India. Since 2022 Das WeltAuto., the pre-owned car brand of Volkswagen, and car&bike, a 100 % subsidiary of Mahindra First Choice Wheels, have co-curated this research report.

car&bike is a leading auto technology platform with a focus to build India's largest hyper-local integrated platform for content and commerce. The platform has been built on path-breaking auto programming & the most credible awards for the last 20 years. In a short span of time, car&bike has clearly established itself as one of the top auto portals in the country and the fastest growing one by far. The business offers technology solutions to all the stakeholders of the automotive industry at various points of buy and sell value chain.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels is a dominant player in the Indian used vehicle eco system providing products and services to cater to the needs of retail and wholesale customers utilizing its "on-the ground" and "in-the-cloud" capabilities. The company has raised funding from Silicon Valley based Hedge Fund, Valiant Capital and Cox Automotive, a USD 22 Billion US based enterprise.

Das WeltAuto. is the certified pre-owned car business of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. It's a one stop solution that facilitates buying, selling and exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars. It offers a comprehensive 154 check point inspection on pre-owned cars and enables customers to utilize the expertise and extensive network of 137 DWA outlets in making informed decisions. The DWA platform also conducts the necessary due diligence and certifies the vehicle along with offering warranty, service value packages, accessories options, extended warranty and maintenance program for its customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor