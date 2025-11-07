Prerna Arora signs her third film with Zee Studios -- an ambitious Pan-India mythological World
By ANI | Updated: November 7, 2025 16:55 IST2025-11-07T16:52:25+5:302025-11-07T16:55:17+5:30
New Delhi [India], November 7: "Zee Studios has always been my backbone my foundation and to whom I'll always be grateful to. I began my journey in collaboration with Zee studios through Rustom with Akshay Sir, and now, with Jatadhara a powerful bilingual in Telugu and Hindi our association has only grown stronger," says producer Prerna Arora.
"As a Filmmaker and a producer, it's very important to find your own voice and vision something I've truly discovered while working with Zee Studios. It's a great team that believes in meaningful, large-scale cinema."
She adds, "Mr. Umesh Bansal ( CEO - Zee Studios ) is not just a business leader but someone who deeply believes in content that resonates with a wider audience. His conviction and clarity of thought make every collaboration creatively fulfilling."
Prerna concludes, "my next film is also with Zee Studios an ambitious Pan-India film that will expand into a grand mythological universe. I'm truly excited for this new journey together & its under Pre Production , will be on floor by April 26"
