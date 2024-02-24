"Prerna Arora's 'DUNK - Once Bitten, Twice Shy' Unveils First Look and Title!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Helmed by Prerna Arora, renowned for producing pan-India theatrical films like 'Rustom,' 'Toilet,' 'PadMan,' 'Pari,' etc., 'DUNK 'marks her first foray into the OTT space. Known for her discerning eye for compelling narratives and stellar performances, Prerna Arora's 'DUNK' promises a unique storyline that will captivate audiences. The release of the first look poster on February 24th.

'DUNK,' upcoming OTT film produced by Prerna Arora's Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and UJS Studio, reveals its first poster today. Starring Shivin Narang, Nidhhi Agerwal, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, and with a Big name in the cast as an Anti- Hero Role yet to be unveiled to surprise the audience, Nidhhi Agrewal also making her Hindi OTT Film Debut after making it big in South Industry 'DUNK' is set to redefine digital storytelling. This Movie is Co-Produced by Kussum Arora and Supervising Producer is Bhavini Goswami.

As Prerna Arora makes her debut in the OTT realm, this film marks a new era of storytelling, blending theatrical quality with digital innovation. With a careful eye on ensuring a distinct and high-quality offering for the digital audience, Prerna Arora aims to contribute to the evolution of OTT content, bridging the gap between theatrical and digital experiences. Amidst the plethora of content available on OTT platforms, she endeavors to present a film that stands out for its intelligence, depth, and entertainment value, offering audiences a special experience they can enjoy from the comfort of their homes."

