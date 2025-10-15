PreSales Collective Demo Days India 2025: Elevating Solution Engineering Talent and Awareness in India

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 15: The PreSales Collective (PSC), a global community of more than 50,000 PreSales engineering professionals, and Karthik Krishna, successfully hosted the Demo Days India 2025 finale, shining a spotlight on the rising generation of solution engineering talent.

As one of the most celebrated communities for PreSales/Solution engineers, PSC has long been at the forefront of advancing the profession globally. With Demo Days, it brought that same energy to India, not just to showcase talent, but to build awareness of solution engineering as a rewarding and high-impact career path.

A Competition That Redefined Demo Excellence

Five finalist teams faced an intense challenge: master a new product in a matter of days, shape a compelling value narrative, and deliver a 15-minute demo that could stand up to real-world scrutiny.

The results were inspiring.

- First Place: Sushmitha Nana Baskar & Sahil Sharma (SurveySparrow)

- Second Place: Suhas Sharma & Gautham S.V. (Okta)

- Third Place: Balaji Ramkumar & Nitish Mohan C (Freshworks)

Other finalists, including Madhumitha Ashok, Kamakshi Sravya, Santhosh Taluri, and Ranjith Kumar, impressed the judges with sharp discovery, crisp storytelling, and engaging delivery

Judges and Sponsors Driving the Movement

The finale was powered by the collective efforts of leading sponsors GTM Solutions Consulting , SiftHub and PreSales Collective, each underscoring their commitment to strengthening the presales ecosystem in India

A distinguished panel of judges guided the event with thoughtful feedback and tough questions: Ajay Jayagopal , Nikhil Sarma, Harsh Vakharia. Together, they shaped the competition into both a showcase and a learning experience.

Leadership and Innovation in Presales

Among the judges, Ajay Jayagopal brought a distinctive perspective. As the founder of PreSkale, one of the earliest AI-powered platforms for presales resource planning, and now Head of Business at Storylane, Ajay has been instrumental in redefining how solution engineering and GTM teams leverage AI.

His career reflects the evolution of presales itself moving beyond technical validation to a strategic role that influences revenue, customer education, and long-term adoption. At Demo Days, Ajay emphasized how the next wave of solution professionals will need to integrate AI-driven insights into every stage of the buyer journey, making presales more influential than ever.

Building Awareness in India

While Solution engineering has been an established career track in the US and Europe, India is only beginning to embrace its full potential. Demo Days served as a platform to change that narrative, inspiring young professionals and organizations to see presales as a career that combines technical expertise, storytelling, and business acumen.

PSC's global mission is to elevate presales as an essential contributor to organizational growth. Bringing Demo Days to India reinforces this vision and sets the stage for future growth of the profession in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets.

As Jack Cochran (General Manager, PSC) has often shared, PSC's mission is to "elevate the role of PreSales in organizations worldwide" by setting the standard of excellence and creating career-defining opportunities

The Road Ahead

The success of Demo Days India 2025 has sparked momentum for the next chapter. With PSC's global network, committed sponsors, and thought leaders like Ajay Jayagopal innovating in the space with AI and championing the cause, the foundation is set for presales in India to evolve into a globally recognized career path.

As anticipation builds for the 2026 edition, one thing is clear: Demo Days is no longer just a competition, it's a movement redefining presales in India.

About PreSales Collective

The PreSales Collective (PSC) is a global community with over 50,000 members, 600+ events, and 150+ enablement programs. PSC's mission is to elevate presales worldwide by equipping professionals with the knowledge, mentorship, and community support needed for impactful careers

