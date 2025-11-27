Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

New Delhi [India], November 27:The Corporate Connect Magazine proudly presents two prestigious awards that celebrate India's most dynamic companies and innovative leaders. The Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 and Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025 recognise and honour outstanding achievements across diverse industries, highlighting companies that drive change, push boundaries, and deliver remarkable results.

This initiative showcases Corporate Connect's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, nurturing innovation, and motivating companies to pursue excellence. It not only shines a spotlight on companies and professionals but also celebrates the innovation and excellence that shape the Indian business realm. Through this honour, we aspire to recognise and motivate companies to pursue excellence, nurturing a collaborative and growing business environment.

Datamatics Solution Business Limited

Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd (DBSL) is a strategic growth partner delivering transformative AI-powered data solutions, intent-driven demand generation, and comprehensive outsourced marketing and CPA services, alongside advanced Finance & Accounting (F&A) offerings. With a legacy spanning over 50 years, DBSL merges industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to accelerate growth and efficiency for enterprises worldwide.

Trusted by more than 500 organisations—including over 200 Fortune 1000 companies—DBSL serves clients in 120+ countries. By harnessing data intelligence, automation and continuous innovation, DBSL consistently drives measurable business outcomes and empowers organisations to achieve smarter, sustainable growth on a global scale.

Shipglobal.in

Aayush Anand Co-founder & CEO

Award Category: The Most Reliable International Shipping Partner 2025-26

ShipGlobal.in is India's leading cross‑border logistics‑tech platform, helping more than 20,000 exporters, including 1,000+ D2C brands, ship effortlessly across the globe. By digitising paperwork and integrating with marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart and Etsy, ShipGlobal.in turns complex international shipping into a hassle-free experience. With a pickup network in 30+ cities and trusted partners such as UPS, USPS, Delhivery and DHL, ShipGlobal.in delivers reliably to 220+ countries, making global trade simple, transparent, and affordable for every MSME and D2C seller.

Internzvalley (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Syed mujtaba shahid: Founder & Managing DIrector

Global Titan: Company of The Year 2025

Dedicated to providing top-notch Upskilling opportunities for students and professionals, Internzvalley (OPC) Pvt Ltd fosters the path for personal and career growth. The company ensures to offer customised training and mentorship from industry leaders that prepare students for every step of their internship journey. Further, Internzvalley works in close collaboration with partner companies to offer varied placement opportunities on the completion of internships.

Xtragen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sunil Wangnoo (Co-Founder & CEO)

Category: High-precision GPS/GNSS Receivers

Founded in 2022, Xtragen Technologies Pvt Ltd is an exciting, rapidly growing start-up in the MSME sector, proudly contributing to the Make in India initiative through its Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Their state-of-the-art systems are crucial to the military and aviation sectors, providing reliable global positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions that have a profound impact worldwide. With features such as anti-jamming technology and robust construction that meet military standards, their resilient GNSS systems truly excel in challenging environments. Under the inspiring leadership of Sunil Wangnoo, Xtragen Technologies is committed to delivering exceptional solutions that make a meaningful difference

Veganday Lifestyle Pvt Ltd

Akshat Jain, Prakhar Sharma, Founder, Co-Founder & CPO

Healthier, Innovative & Cruelty Free Innovations 2025

Veganday stands at the forefront of plant-based innovation, driven by Founder Akshat Jain and Co-Founder Prakhar Sharma. Using patent-pending technology, the company makes vegan bases that turn into fresh & creamy plant-milks when blended with water for just 1min. Their special variant ‘Milky Magic' smells, tastes and works just like dairy milk. It works perfectly with kadak chai, creamy coffee and also makes fresh dahi. Their approach reduces packaging and shipping footprint by 10 times, resulting in a ~50% reduction of price of their offerings compared to Tetrapaks. They have raised an angel round of investment.

Nemmadi

Uday Simha Prakash, CEO and Co-Founder

Global Titan Company of The Year 2025

Nemmadi, led by CEO and Co-Founder Uday Simha Prakash, is a pioneering inspection and quality assurance company dedicated to enhancing transparency and trust in the real estate sector. With advanced technology, rigorous processes and customer-first practices, Nemmadi delivers reliable home inspections that empower buyers with clarity and confidence. Recognised as the Global Titan Company of the Year 2025, Nemmadi continues to set new benchmarks in service excellence, innovation and industry impact.

Sparsh Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd

Dr.Ashok Maru – Managing Director

Excellence in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – 2025

Sparsh Bio-Tech Private Limited is an exclusive GMP-certified facility by the European Union and the World Health Organisation, with a dedicated β-Lactum & Cephalosporin facility, manufacturing finished formulations in Tablet, Capsule & Dry Syrup forms. Sparsh is a 100 % Export Oriented Unit located in the city of Jamnagar, situated in the state of Gujarat, INDIA. Sparsh is a 3 Star Export House and has its facility and products registered in more than 40 countries across the globe. Sparsh has an in-house research and development unit approved by the Government of India – Ministry of Science & Technology.

Spharaka Networks Private Limited

Rajeev Raj, Co-Founder & CEO, Ravikumar Nalluri, Co-Founder & CTO

Visionary Startup in AI & Cybersecurity 2025.

Spharaka Networks, led by Rajeev Raj, Co-Founder & CEO and Ravikumar Nalluri, Co-Founder & CTO, has been recognized as the Visionary Startup in AI & Cybersecurity 2025. The company pioneers intelligent, secure, and autonomous cyber defense ecosystems powered by advanced AI threat detection and autonomous response. Its next-gen approach helps enterprises build proactive, adaptive, and self-healing digital infrastructures. As cyber risks grow more complex, Spharaka Networks continues to collaborate with industry partners and thought leaders to shape the future of autonomous cybersecurity.

Futurex Management Solutions Limited

Ravi Gahlot (Founder & CEO)

Futurex Management Solutions Limited is a trusted Pan-India business solutions partner, empowering organisations to streamline and manage their non-core operations with precision and expertise. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services across technology solutions, software development, staffing, HR and payroll management, financial accounting, statutory compliance, and taxation. Under the visionary leadership of Ravi Gahlot, Founder & CEO, Futurex offers a strong reputation for reliability, innovation, and long-term partnership. His strategic direction and commitment to service excellence have enabled Futurex to provide customised, scalable, and outcome-driven solutions that support clients in achieving operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

Daikcell India Pvt Ltd

Divakar Chauhan – CEO

Business Beyond Boundaries-Company Growth Stories 2025

“Daikcell India, founded in early 2023, has rapidly established itself as a promising player in the Indian power-solutions space. The company specialises in voltage stabilisers, servo stabilisers, lithium batteries, solar panels, and related home electrical appliances. In just ten months of full operations, it reportedly achieved monthly sales of ₹2 crore, all without external equity funding. Daikcell emphasizes product reliability, energy efficiency, and pan-India delivery to build trust in households and businesses across regions with unstable power.”

Ananth Info Solutions

Asuapthy Raja, C.E.O.

The Most Prestigious Brand To Follow 2025

Ananth Info Solutions is an SAP Silver Partner, specialising in innovative solutions and expert consultation to streamline business operations. Supporting organisations optimise processes, improve productivity and achieve their objectives; the company holds deep expertise in SAP technologies. Its sole vision is to provide tailored SAP solutions that streamline business processes, improve efficiency and ultimately drive growth. Asuapthy Raja, the CEO of Ananth Info Solutions, ensures offering excellence in the solutions with expertise in implementation, support, and innovation and takes the company to higher latitudes.

Growth Wings Marketing Private Limited

MOHD SHAKIR ANWAR, Founder & CEO

Company Of The Year 2025

An innovative digital marketing and technology company, Growth Wings Marketing Private Limited, is led by a team of seasoned professionals with Mohd Shakir at the helm. The company is known for empowering more than 150 brands across various sectors, including Automobile, Technology, BFSI, Real Estate, Hospitality and more. It works with a core mission to amplify brand presence, accelerate growth and deliver measurable success through ROI-focused strategies. Growth Wings Marketing is committed to driving success through cutting-edge marketing strategies and top-notch customer service. Mohd Shakir's visionary leadership and dynamic approach have propelled the company to establish itself as a leading marketing solutions provider.

Thakur N' Associates

Thakur Nishchay Singh, Founder

The 10 Most Trusted Law Firms to Watch _ 2025

A reputed legal service provider, Thakur N' Associates, is known for its unwavering commitment to excellence. Founded in the year 2019, Thakur N' Associates has established itself as a pioneer in all types of legal practice. The firm has held a wide range of clients since its inception and has been maintaining a leading position in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Led by the dynamic legal professional Thakur Nishchay Singh, the firm offers innovative solutions to address the most complex legal challenges of businesses and individuals. Nishchay Singh is a renowned Land acquisitions and Recovery cases practitioner in the Rapur District with years of expertise.

