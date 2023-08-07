Preserving the Elegance of Kathak: The Inspiring Journey of Mrs. Deepa Biswas and Priyanka Kathak Classes

New Delhi (India), August 7: Mrs. Deepa Biswas completed her Kathak dance education in Raipur, C.H. She’s been living in Nagpur for 40 years and teaching aspiring dancers Kathak for 37 years in her institute ‘Priyanka Kathak Classes’. Through Mumbai University, she provides a graduate degree to her students learning the dance form through regular, offline classes in Nagpur. Her students living outside Nagpur in all of India as well as around the world, get their education online and receive their degrees from the University of Calcutta.

The biggest hand for her and Priyanka Kathak Classes’ success has been her daughter, Priyanka Biswas, without whom PKC would not have flourished into the great establishment that it is today. With hard work and cooperation, Deepa believes, one can even reach God, and this is merely an artful skill. With constant support and diligent work, Deepa Biswas and Priyanka Biswas have made a name for PKC, garnering over 20 thousand online followers and new students joining their program daily.

PKC wants the new generation captivated by Western music and dance to not simply wrap their skills with modern style but do it using the way of our Indian Classical style that gives us a true vision of harmony, rhythm, tone and beat through the culture of India. More than anything, Mrs. Deepa Biswas wants to be known as a classical dance teacher and grow the art of Kathak in the hearts of everyone.

https://instagram.com/priyanka_kathak_classes?igshid=MzNlNGNkZWQ4Mg==

