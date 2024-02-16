President and CEO of Village Groupe, Deepak Kumar Sharma, Shines in ‘Advantage Vidharbha: A Path to Growth’ Conference in Nagpur

New Delhi (India), February 16: The dynamic landscape of Vidharbha, an integral part of Maharashtra, is undergoing a rapid transformation, drawing attention from entrepreneurs due to evolving government policies and upcoming infrastructural projects tailored for the region’s development. Vidharbha is emerging as a magnet for large industrial enterprises, startups, and businesses of all sizes, with a promising potential for growth.

In a recent milestone event focused on the region’s growth, titled ‘Advantage Vidharbha: A Path to Growth,’ held in Nagpur, key industrialists, entrepreneurs, and government officials convened. Notably, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways of India and a pivotal figure in the region’s development, graced the event as the Chief Guest.

During a panel discussion on the entertainment industry, Mr. Deepak Kumar Sharma, the President and CEO of Village Groupe, shared insights into the growth of the exhibition industry. Expressing enthusiasm about entering the Vidharbha market, he highlighted the symbiotic relationship between cinema and food courts. Mr. Sharma articulated, “Even though we are relatively new in the cinema exhibition space, we are already fostering synergy with our food courts. Cine-goers can now enjoy various delicacies alongside their favorite drinks.”

Revealing his interest in establishing new cinemas and food courts in Vidharbha, Mr. Sharma emphasized the region’s financial growth and burgeoning infrastructure as positive indicators for progress. He affirmed, “The vibrant cinema culture in Vidharbha, coupled with the increasing potential for more cinemas with food courts, provides a tremendous opportunity. I am confident that this combination will enable us to make significant inroads and attract cinema enthusiasts in large numbers.”

Expanding on the growth of the cinema and food business across India, Mr. Sharma underscored the success of Cineport Cinemas, their renowned cinema brand, and Village Food Court, an international food court brand offering a delectable mix of desi and international cuisines in delightful atmospheres. He stated, “Our cinema properties and food courts are meticulously designed for the convenience and comfort of customers seeking both cinematic and culinary experiences.”

Expressing optimism about the response received during the conference, Mr. Sharma eagerly anticipates future joint ventures in the Vidharbha region. Recognized for his visionary entrepreneurship, Mr. Deepak Kumar Sharma has successfully diversified into various industries, including information technology, mortgage banking, retail, real estate, and entertainment, spanning over two decades.

As the driving force behind Cineport Cinemas, currently expanding nationwide, especially in the northern region, Mr. Sharma aims to open over 100 screens by the next year. The first 4-screen multiplex, located at the Newtown Square Mall in New Gurugram, has garnered attention for its futuristic features and modern amenities. Under the leadership of Mr. Sharma and the dedicated team, Cineport is on a mission to redefine the cinema experience.

