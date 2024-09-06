President Murmu Receives First Print of Biographical Film "Maha Mahim Didiji"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, was presented with the first copy of the feature film Maha Mahim Didiji at a special event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The film, inspired by the President's remarkable life, captures her journey through adversity and triumph, offering an inspiring narrative of perseverance and spiritual strength.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Cultural Head of Brahma Kumaris, extended his gratitude to President Murmu for her time and support, noting that the film serves as a motivational message for audiences. "This feature showcases the transformative power of faith, resilience, and determination," Marwah commented. He emphasized how the film presents the President's story as a source of inspiration for all.

Directed by B.K. Pumposh Mishra, Maha Mahim Didiji highlights how President Murmu overcame immense challenges through an unshakable spiritual foundation. "It demonstrates that with courage and divine support, even someone from humble beginnings can achieve their dreams," remarked Prabha Mishra, producer of the film. The production focuses on the values of strength, hope, and faith.

The star cast includes Sampa Mandal, L. Aakanksha, Naina Raghuvanshi, and Sonali Pandey, with music by Narendra Purohit and Sunil Dadhich. The film also features lyrics by B.K. Surbhi, and is produced under the banner of Om Shanti Shanti Productions.

Upon receiving the film, President Murmu shared her thoughts on the power of kindness, gratitude, and persistence. "Kindness is a gift that always returns. Great things happen to those who never stop learning and believing," she said, encouraging the filmmakers for their creative efforts and dedication.

The official launch of Maha Mahim Didiji will be held with much fanfare, as the film is anticipated to resonate widely, particularly in light of President Murmu's historic achievements. As the first person born after India's independence to hold the highest office, her story reflects the enduring spirit of overcoming obstacles to achieve greatness.

