President of Ghana commissions critical Railway Line, built by Afcons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commissioned the first ever Tema-Mpakadan Standard Guage Railway Line, executed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, last week. The project cost is approximately US$447 million.

Project features a bridge over Volta River, country's longest railway bridge, and two rail head facilities among others

"We are proud to have executed the largest railway project in Ghana. This project will play a pivotal role in revamping and modernizing the country's railway infrastructure. The construction of a bridge over Volta River is a classic example of extreme engineering," said S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo, said, "Today, we gather to celebrate the completion of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line. A vital component of Ghana's first multimodal transport system, to drive the economic growth of our nation. This 100-kilometer railway line complements a visionary transport system that integrates rail, road, and inland water transport, connecting Tema-Port to Buipe Port via the Volta Lake."

The 100km rail network project includes seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River, which is the first-of-its-kind in the country, two rail head facilities, four rail bridges, 11 road under bridges and 22 road over bridges.

The project will help decongest roads and will enhance the enhance efficiency of port operations at Tema, reducing the heavy dependency on the road transport, and long-distance freight and passenger movement.

The project was financed through India Exim Bank credit.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 120 international Contractors globally; 10th in Marine & Ports and 12th in Bridges.

