Presidential elections influencing financial strategies, economic forecasts for US

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The main focus of the US economy has shifted to the 2024 presidential election, as central banks are cutting rates and politicians are spending more, creating optimism for the election year.

According to a report by Saxo, an investment bank, on the Quarterly Outlook for Q2 2024 of the US economy, the economic data is strong in the first quarter but signs of weakness are emerging.

"US economic data has been strong in the first quarter, but signs of weakness are emerging, potentially marking a turning point for the US economy," the report notes.

A recurring theme in the report is the significant impact of the 2024 US election on investor sentiment and market behaviour. The election is not only dominating headlines but also influencing financial strategies and economic forecasts.

The report points out that the US government's substantial debt issuance since 2022, amounting to USD 3 trillion, has resulted in only USD 2.4 trillion in nominal GDP growth. While this strategy has prevented an official recession, it has not led to sustainable economic growth, raising concerns about the long-term health of the economy.

The report emphasizes the importance of developments in central bank policies, commodity markets, and currency dynamics, which are expected to impact investment strategies in the coming months. As central banks consider rate cuts and adjustments to their balance sheets, the report urges investors to navigate the evolving market conditions strategically.

"A slowdown in economic growth and a gradual decrease in inflation will give central banks the opportunity to dial back on their tight monetary policies and implement rate cuts as soon as in the second quarter of the year, building the case for a portfolio's extension in duration," the report states.

The report identifies opportunities in sectors like energy, healthcare, and financials but also warns of risks in the technology and real estate sectors.

According to the report, the convergence of generative AI and innovative obesity drugs has sparked significant interest, leading to speculative investments and driving companies like Nvidia and Novo Nordisk to new heights.

Despite this, the report advises investors to remain cautious as the inflated equity valuations could result in lower returns moving forward.

The election remains a crucial factor, with central banks ready to cut rates at any sign of weakness and politicians eager to spend, creating an environment ripe for "better-than-expected" economic data, which fuels election-year optimism.

Despite the government's significant debt issuance, which has maintained a perception of positive economic data, the report states that the lack of long-term economic expansion is a concern.

The report also highlights the need for prudent decision-making to effectively navigate the complexities of the Q2 2024 market environment.

