Prestigious AACSB International Accreditation for Jindal Global Business School, Joins Elite 6% Business Schools Worldwide

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 30: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) today announced that its flagship business school, the Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), has been awarded the prestigious AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) Accreditation a global hallmark of excellence in business education.

This achievement places JGBS among an elite group of around 6% of business schools worldwide and around 1% of business schools in India that have successfully met the rigorous global standards of AACSB in quality teaching, research, societal impact, and student success. The AACSB accreditation follows a multi-year, peer-reviewed evaluation process that reflects JGBS's deep commitment to academic rigor, faculty excellence, and societal impact.

Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chancellor and Benefactor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "The AACSB International accreditation marks a defining moment in the journey of Jindal Global Business School and indeed for the entire JGU community. This recognition affirms our founding vision of establishing a truly world-class university that nurtures global leaders, innovative thinkers, and socially responsible citizens. For me, this milestone is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we combine excellence with purpose. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, and Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of JGBS, whose leadership and dedication have guided the School to this pinnacle of achievement. I also salute our exceptional faculty, students, alumni, and staff for their unwavering commitment to quality and integrity. The AACSB accreditation places JGBS among the global elite and strengthens India's position in the landscape of international business education. We will continue to build on this momentum to make JGU a beacon of academic excellence and innovation that inspires generations to come."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "The AACSB accreditation awarded to Jindal Global Business School is a moment of historic pride, not only for our university but also for India's higher education landscape. This milestone underscores our steadfast commitment to building institutions that meet the highest global standards of quality, governance, and impact. I express my deepest gratitude to our visionary Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, whose unwavering belief in the transformative power of education continues to shape JGU's journey from excellence to eminence. The AACSB process is among the most rigorous in the world, and achieving it reflects years of institutional reflection, innovation, and improvement. I congratulate Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, the Dean of JGBS, and the entire community of faculty, staff, and students who have made this possible. This accreditation affirms our dedication to research-driven teaching, ethical leadership, and global engagement. It also sends a clear message that Indian universities can not only match but surpass international benchmarks. JGU remains committed to advancing the frontiers of knowledge and preparing our graduates to be impactful leaders for an interconnected and rapidly evolving world."

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education association, representing 2,000 institutional members and over 1,000 accredited members, connecting business schools, businesses, and lifelong learners to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB elevates the quality and impact of business schools globally. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) said, "Achieving AACSB accreditation is a defining achievement that recognizes JGBS's relentless pursuit of excellence in business education. This recognition is not merely an institutional success it is a reflection of a collective vision shaped by the foresight of our leadership, the dedication of our faculty and staff, and the aspirations of our students. I am profoundly grateful to our Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, whose philanthropy and vision continue to inspire us, and to our Founding Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping our academic culture. The AACSB process has challenged us to introspect, innovate, and enhance every dimension of our academic life from curriculum design and research output to student engagement and global partnerships. I extend my deepest appreciation to our accreditation team, mentors, and the AACSB Peer Review Committee for their invaluable feedback and support. This milestone reinforces our belief that business schools must serve as forces for good producing leaders who understand not just markets, but humanity. JGBS will continue to advance this mission by promoting excellence with integrity and impact."

