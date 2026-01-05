Prestigious Honors for 2025: The Iconic Awardees of ‘Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman’ by India Times Now

The Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025, presented by India Times Now, celebrates exemplary individuals whose outstanding contributions have shaped India's progress and global standing. This prestigious honour recognises excellence across diverse fields, acknowledging visionaries whose dedication, innovation, and leadership continue to inspire the nation and uphold the spirit of Bharat's greatness.

Harshak Sinha – Most Influential Entrepreneur of the Year

Harshak Sinha, Founder and CEO of DigiTea, has been named Most Influential Entrepreneur of the Year, recognising his transformative impact on digital media, brand building, and modern entrepreneurship. Awarded the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Samman 2025 by IndiaTimesNow.in, the honour highlights his ability to redefine how businesses create authority and sustainable growth in the digital-first economy.

At just 22, Harshak has led DigiTea to execute over 100 successful projects across sectors such as real estate, finance, technology, consumer brands, and professional services, with operations spanning India and the UAE. His approach focuses on trust-driven media systems, long-term brand equity, and measurable business outcomes rather than short-lived visibility.

With a personal audience exceeding one million followers, Harshak is also a prominent digital educator, simplifying complex strategies for founders, CXOs, and emerging entrepreneurs. He hosts the widely followed “No-Nonsense” podcast, where he engages leaders in conversations around branding, leadership, and growth.

The recognition as Most Influential Entrepreneur of the Year underscores Harshak Sinha's growing authority in shaping digital narratives and empowering businesses to build credibility, consistency, and long-term value in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Kushal Shilimkar – Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of 2025

Kushal Tanaji Shilimkar has been recognised as the Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of 2025, following his receipt of the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025 by IndiaTimesNow.in. The accolade celebrates his consistent success in building and scaling ventures across multiple industries.

With expertise spanning healthcare, automotive technology, insurance, and consumer brands, Shilimkar represents a new generation of entrepreneurs who combine technical insight with strategic leadership. Backed by an engineering foundation and nearly a decade of entrepreneurial experience, he has demonstrated a rare ability to identify opportunities, execute efficiently, and build sustainable enterprises.

Recognised among India's Top 500 Young CEOs, Kushal's entrepreneurial journey reflects operational excellence, ethical business practices, and long-term value creation. His ventures have contributed meaningfully to India's startup ecosystem, generating employment and inspiring aspiring founders nationwide.

Accepting the honour, Shilimkar noted that the recognition strengthens his commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and nation-building through entrepreneurship. Industry leaders view his rise as emblematic of India's evolving business landscape, where agility, cross-sector expertise, and vision define success.

Budhil Vyas – Iconic Finance Creator of 2025

Budhil Vyas, Founder of Crypto Talks, has been named Iconic Finance Creator of 2025, following his receipt of the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025. The recognition celebrates his impactful contribution to financial education and youth empowerment in India's digital economy.

A respected voice in cryptocurrency and trading education, Budhil is known for simplifying complex financial concepts and promoting responsible, long-term investing. Through Crypto Talks, he has guided thousands of young Indians toward structured learning, risk awareness, and disciplined wealth-building – countering misinformation in the digital finance space.

His achievements include features on CNBC, the Best Trader Award, recognition as Highest Volume Maker, and authorship of a best-selling crypto book on Amazon. These milestones underline his commitment to transparency, strategy-driven trading, and financial literacy.

Widely admired for his realistic outlook, Budhil's mantra, “Trust the Process,” resonates strongly with aspiring investors. The Iconic Finance Creator of 2025 title underscores his role in shaping a financially informed and responsible generation.

H.E. Zeenat Kureshi – Inspirational Women of the Year

H.E. Zeenat Kureshi has been honoured as Inspirational Woman of the Year, recognising her remarkable leadership across film, media, and international trade. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025 by India Times Now, celebrating her influence in bridging India and the GCC.

A Dubai- and India-based Bollywood film producer and media entrepreneur, Zeenat Kureshi, is the first Indian woman appointed as GCC–India Trade Commissioner. Through ventures such as Bollywood Friday and BollyBuzzTV, she has contributed significantly to South Asian cinema while mentoring emerging talent across digital and film platforms.

Beyond entertainment, Zeenat has played a vital role in strengthening India–GCC economic relations, leading luxury FMCG import-export initiatives and representing India at global summits in the UAE and Malaysia. Her work consistently champions women's leadership in global entrepreneurship.

The Inspirational Women of the Year recognition reflects her ability to seamlessly integrate culture, commerce, and diplomacy – positioning her as a powerful role model for women leaders shaping international collaboration.

Pratik Padamwar – Emerging Tech Entrepreneur of 2025

Pratik Padamwar, Founder of MetaBrix Labs and creator of Ultron AI, has been named Emerging Tech Entrepreneur of 2025, following his recognition with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025. The award honours his pioneering work in advancing emotionally intelligent artificial intelligence.

Through MetaBrix Labs, Padamwar has introduced Ultron AI – an innovative real-time emotional AI system capable of blending text, voice, and dynamic emotional responses. These hyper-realistic digital personas are transforming industries such as healthcare, banking, enterprise automation, and content creation by enabling AI to “listen, feel, and respond” like a human.

Driven by a vision to bridge human emotion with machine intelligence, Pratik has positioned MetaBrix Labs as a cutting-edge player in the AI ecosystem. His work goes beyond conventional automation, focusing instead on presence, personality, and authentic digital interaction.

The Emerging Tech Entrepreneur of 2025 title places Padamwar among India's most promising innovators, highlighting his role in shaping the future of human-centric AI and reinforcing India's growing influence in global deep-tech innovation.

The Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025 stands as a powerful tribute to individuals who embody excellence, integrity, and service to the nation. By honouring achievers from varied domains ranging from social leadership and entrepreneurship to culture, education, and innovation, India Times Now reinforces the importance of recognising merit and meaningful impact. These iconic awardees not only reflect the evolving aspirations of modern India but also serve as role models for future generations. Their journeys inspire collective progress, national pride, and a renewed commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive, and globally respected Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor