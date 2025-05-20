Presto Launches Advanced Environmental Chamber 99.2% Accuracy for Climate Testing

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], May 20:Presto Stantest, a reliable name in material & quality test equipment, proudly announces its new launch of environmental chambers, designed to follow a wide range of climatic conditions for 99.2% accurate product test results.

Presto Environmental Test Chamber has been specially designed for industries seeking reliability under extreme environments, and helps manufacturers evaluate how their products work under different temperatures, humidity levels and weather conditions - before they hit the market.

"With this launch, we aim to set a new goal in environmental simulation. Our chamber gives unmatched control of temperature and humidity cycles, which helps companies to ensure that their products are flexible, safe and obedient with international standards," said Mr. Malhotra, Director, Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd.

Environmental Chambers with advanced insulation, accurate sensor and instant touch screen control are ideal for testing car parts, electronics, packaging materials, plastic and more. This latest launch supports a wide temperature range and stable humidity test - important to assess product stability, physical integrity and durability.

Key Features include:

* Extensive temperature and humidity limit (-40 ° C to +150 ° C / 20% to 98% RH)

* Touch screen PLC-based control system

* Fast heating and cooling cycle for quick test results

* Strong, rust -resistant stainless-steel body

* Alarm system for safety and monitoring (real time)

This robust and highly reliable product is now available for orders throughout India as well as for international markets. With this new addition, Presto continues its mission to support manufacturers with cutting-edge tools that enhance product quality and reduce field failures.

To learn more, visit www.prestoenviro.com or contact our team for a live demo.

About Presto Group:

Presto is the largest manufacturer in India's offering advanced material & quality testing equipment, which cater to innovative packaging, automotive industry, electronics and the material industry. With four decades of experience, Presto is committed to support industries with reliable, accurate and user -friendly devices.

