Prevest DenPro Declares Q1FY24 Results, Announces Maiden Dividend of 10% per Share

New Delhi (India), August 8: Leading dental materials manufacturer Prevest DenPro Limited, has proudly declared its maiden dividend for its valued investors for their trust and continued support in the growth of the company. The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend payment on equity shares at an impressive rate of 10 percent.

This significant dividend declaration translates to Re 1 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 10 each, for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2023. The proposed dividend is now pending the approval of the company’s esteemed shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Reflecting the company’s performance, Prevest DenPro reported a net profit of Rs 4.08 crore for the quarter ending on June 30, 2023, marking a growth from the Rs 3.68 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s total revenue for the quarter amounted to Rs 13.99 crore, showcasing an increase from the Rs 12.98 crore recorded in the June quarter of the preceding financial year.

In a strategic move to diversify its business, Prevest DenPro has ventured into the field of oral care and disinfectants. The company’s state-of-the-art Research Center has developed innovative products in these areas, poised to contribute significantly to the company’s future revenue streams. These new offerings leverage Prevest’s deep expertise in dental materials and its commitment to advancing overall oral health. Anticipating strong market demand, the company is confident that this expansion will not only drive growth but also enhance its revenue generation.

Prevest DenPro remains dedicated to delivering excellence in dental materials manufacturing, and this dividend announcement underscores the company’s commitment to its shareholders and its financial strength.

