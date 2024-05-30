Prevest DenPro Limited Announces Steady Financial Results for FY 2023-24 and Impressive Growth in Q3 and Q4

VMPL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30: Prevest DenPro Limited, a leading manufacturer of innovative dental materials, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2023-24, showcasing a year of growth and resilience. The company also reported impressive performance in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

Annual Financial Highlights (FY 2023-24 vs. FY 2022-23):

Revenue increased by 14.27%, from Rs 5188.76 lakhs to Rs 5929.05 lakhs.

EBITDA rose by 4.98%, from Rs 2163.19 lakhs to Rs 2270.85 lakhs.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 2.72%, from Rs 1571.01 lakhs to Rs 1613.69 lakhs.

PAT Margin decreased from 30.28% to 27.22%, a decline of 10.11%.

EBITDA Margin decreased from 41.69% to 38.30%, a decline of 8.13%.

Despite the slight reduction in PAT and EBITDA margins, these results underscore Prevest DenPro Limited's performance and its ability to maintain profitability amidst market challenges.

Quarterly Financial Highlights (Q4 FY 2023-24 vs. Q3 FY 2023-24):

Revenue increased by 19.37%, from Rs 1430.39 lakhs in Q3 to Rs 1707.5 lakhs in Q4.

EBITDA rose by 32.61%, from Rs 515.51 lakhs in Q3 to Rs 683.6 lakhs in Q4.

PAT increased by 31.27%, from Rs 363.63 lakhs in Q3 to Rs 477.32 lakhs in Q4.

PAT Margin improved from 25.42% to 27.95%, an increase of 9.96%.

EBITDA Margin improved from 36.04% to 40.04%, an increase of 11.09%.

The impressive quarterly results demonstrate the company's strong operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives, leading to enhanced profitability.

"Our financial performance for the year 2023-24 reflects our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and customers," said Atul Modi, Managing Director of Prevest DenPro Limited. "The significant revenue growth and improved EBITDA in the fourth quarter are particularly encouraging and highlight the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and operational excellence."

Prevest DenPro Limited continues to focus on innovation, quality, and expanding its market presence to drive sustainable growth and profitability. The company remains dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining its position as a leader in the dental materials industry.

Prevest DenPro Limited is a leading manufacturer of innovative dental materials. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to dental professionals and patients worldwide. With a focus on research and development, Prevest DenPro Limited is at the forefront of driving advancements in the dental industry.

