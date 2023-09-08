Preview of the 16th Renewable Energy India Expo Sparks Keen Anticipation for Upcoming Flagship Event

An esteemed panel of experts discussed the focal points of “Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Bio-Energy, Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles, and Charging Infrastructure” during the preview in Surat by Informa Markets in India

16th edition of REI Expo to take place during 4-6 October 2023 at the India Expo Centre (Greater Noida, UP)

The REI Expo is estimated to attract over 700 Exhibitors, 40,000 trade visitors and esteemed policy-makers, decision-makers, influencers, technical experts and professionals

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 8: Informa Markets in India, nation’s premier exhibitions organizer, is gearing up to host the 16th edition of the monumental Renewable Energy India (REI) show, Asia’s largest expo in the renewable energy space, which is slated to take place from 4th to 6th October 2023 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. It will be collocated with the highly anticipated launch edition of ‘The Battery Show India’.

With the curtain set to rise on the shows in just a month, Informa Markets in India organised an exclusive pre-event press conference today at the Surat Marriott Hotel, Surat. The preview served as a dynamic platform for key stakeholders, government representatives, and media personnel to delve deep into India’s renewable energy industry’s boundless potential. The spotlight also shone on the pre-eminence of Gujarat as a spirited participant at Asia’s lead show on green and sustainable energy.

The event’s high-powered panel featured prominent figures such as Mr Sandesh Shetty, National Sales Head (Modules), Waaree Group; Mr Bharat Bhut, Co-Founder & Director, Goldi Solar; Mr Paresh Shingala, Director – Pahal Solar, Mr. Shwetal Shah, Technical Advisor, Climate Change Department Government of Gujarat, Mr Chirag Nakrani, Founder & Managing Director, Rayzon Solar; Mr. Ramesh Vaghasia, President, The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mr Rudranil Roysharma, Director – Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan India. Moderated by Mr Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India, the vibrant panel delved into critical topics shaping India’s renewable energy future. Discussed were investment climate, access to capital, emerging prospects in Agro PV, Energy Storage, and Green Hydrogen, along with strategies for sustainable growth within the dynamic industry landscape.

Continuing the trajectory of achievement set by REI 2022, which garnered the attention of more than 31,000 attendees, this year’s showcase is poised to welcome an even larger gathering, with projections surpassing 40,000 participants. This surge speaks volumes about the growing traction and significance of REI within the renewable energy domain, particularly in India. The country’s triumphant emergence on the global stage across multiple benchmarks further amplifies the event’s resonance and relevance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said “Green energy assumes a pivotal role within our nation’s strategic renewable endeavours. The co-location of the REI expo and The Battery Show will create an illuminating showcase of India’s monumental strides in the renewable sphere. This dynamic collaborative platforms empower stakeholders to unveil groundbreaking innovations, nurturing global dialogues, multipolarity, and cooperative ventures that galvanize our collective aspirations in the realm of sustainable energy.

Within this arena, Gujarat takes centre stage, charting an inspiring path in clean energy expansion. With aspirations to eclipse 38,000 MW by 2025 and surge past 61,000 MW by 2030 from its current capacity of 13,152 MW, Gujarat’s dedication shines through visionary projects like the Kutch hybrid park, firmly establishing itself as a frontrunner in the Indian clean energy revolution,” he added.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s vision for the state to become India’s renewable energy capital by 2025 is exemplified by the substantial 6,835 MW of wind power and 6,325 MW of solar power installed as of December 2022. GUVNL, with an impressive renewable energy capacity of 13,160 MW, further underscores Gujarat’s prominence.

As the press conference concluded, attention shifted to the imminent 16th Renewable Energy India 2023 Expo (REI), poised to reshape India’s renewable energy landscape. With a focus on innovation, REI Expo 2023 spotlights cutting-edge technologies, electric mobility, green hydrogen, and solar integration along the Jaipur-Delhi-Agra e-highway. Advancements in the Biogas, Bio Methane, and Bio Fertilizer industry will also take centre stage.

A remarkable experience truly awaits participants at the expo, contributing to the future of sustainable energy in India.

