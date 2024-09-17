Prices of iPhone 15 Slashed Following the Launch of iPhone 16 Series

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: The buzz and excitement surrounding the availability of iPhone 16 smartphones is palpable. In India, customers can pre-order their favourite models from September 13th, while the smartphones will go on sale from September 20th. The frenzy surrounding the iPhone 16's sale has coincided with the previous-generation iPhone 15 witnessing a decline in its prices, signalling an excellent opportunity for users wishing to upgrade their smartphone experience. By shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, customers can purchase their favourite iPhone 15 model on Easy EMIs, with a zero down payment offer available against select models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will also get the groundbreaking Apple Intelligence feature, bringing in a suite of AI features that will redefine user experience. From Writing Tools to Image Playground, the AI features will enhance and optimise your language capabilities and sketches. When the iPhone 15 models were launched, they were lauded for the 48MP camera module, thinner design, and the USB C port, and these models remain some of the best premium smartphones available.

With iPhone 16 smartphones hitting the stores soon, the prices of iPhone 15 models have dropped, making it the ideal time for users to get their hands on these advanced models. Furthermore, while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, users can opt for 9-month or 12-month EMI tenure and avail of a zero down payment offer, making it extremely convenient to pay for the new iPhone 15. The other EMI schemes include 15-month EMIs (3 months' down payment), 18-month EMIs (6 months' down payment), and 24-month EMIs (8 months' down payment). Additionally, shoppers can benefit from exclusive perks like cashback, discounts, and a free home delivery service.

How can you shop for an iPhone 15 smartphone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Shopping for any high-end product is extremely convenient on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, with more than 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores located across the country. Here's how you can buy a smartphone from the iPhone 15 series on the EMI Network:

* Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store

* Select your preferred iPhone 15 model

* Choose your preferred EMI terms

* Provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details

* Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered number to validate the purchase and walk out of the store with your new phone

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor