Pride Group Makes Strategic Gujarat Entry with ‘Biznotel by Pride’ in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 7: Marking a significant expansion into Gujarat's hospitality sector, Pride Hotels Group, in collaboration with Samprati Group, has officially launched Biznotel by Pride — the first Pride-branded property in Surat.

The opening ceremony was attended by key dignitaries including Hon. Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State (Home), and Hon. Mukesh Patel, Minister of State (Finance & Energy), signaling strong government support for private infrastructure initiatives in the region.

Strategically located and tailored for business and leisure travelers alike, the property strengthens Surat's positioning as an emerging hub for corporate activity and tourism. With 13,000 sq. ft. of banquet space, 57 guest rooms, a 45-seater restaurant, conference hall, cafeteria, and a grand reception, Biznotel by Pride is equipped to meet rising demand for high-quality hospitality services.

“This launch is not just about a hotel — it's about building a brand presence in one of India's fastest-growing cities,” said a Akarsh Shah MD of Samprati Group. “Surat is evolving rapidly, and we see this as a long-term investment in the city's business ecosystem.”

The entry of a national player like Pride Hotels reflects confidence in Surat's infrastructure potential and hospitality demand. For the Pride Group, this also signals its continued focus on Tier-2 cities with economic momentum.

As the hospitality landscape in Gujarat matures, Biznotel by Pride stands as a strong example of how local enterprise and national expertise can create impactful, scalable solutions.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor