Pride India Awards Hosts Grand Indian Icon Awards 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: In a grand celebration held at The Park, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, the prestigious India Icon Awards 2025, organized by Pride India Awards, honoured individuals and organizations making significant contributions across various sectors of Indian society. The award ceremony spotlighted excellence in entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, innovation, social impact, and the arts.

The awards ceremony was graced by Dr. T.N. Suresh Kumar, Former ISRO Space Scientist and Chief Advisor of Vyomika Space Academy; K. Radha Devi, Nari Puraskar Awardee; renowned actress Kavya Thapar; and Dr. Vasudev V.N., eminent geologist and founder of Sacred Trust. These distinguished guests presented the awards and felicitated the honorees for their outstanding achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavya Thapar expressed her admiration for the event, saying,

"It's an absolute honour to be a part of the India Icon Awards 2025. Recognizing individuals who are changing lives, industries, and communities with their passion and purpose is something I deeply admire. I'm thrilled to celebrate these inspiring stories tonight."

Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, Founder of Pride India Awards, reflected on the journey of the initiative: "When we launched the India Icon Awards, our dream was to build a platform that uplifts and honours India's unsung heroesthose who transform lives without seeking the spotlight. Over the years, this initiative has evolved into a national celebration of purpose-driven leadership and real stories of change. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every guest, nominee, and winner who has made this journey extraordinary. Hyderabad 2025 will be our most memorable edition yet."

The Indian Icon Awards has earned its reputation as one of the country's most respected recognition forums. It continues to champion those who are reshaping India's present and future with integrity, innovation, and impact.

Award winners:

Mr. Erkulla Mahesh - CamelQ Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Indian Iconic Software Solution of the Year 2025

Mr. Vishwanath Akuthota - TechOptima

Indian Iconic Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year 2025

Ms. Poulomi - SureWorks

Indian Iconic IT Solutions of the Year 2025

Mr. Samuel - TrackdFect Technologies Pvt Ltd

Indian Iconic Testers 2025 - Ensuring Excellence, Perfecting Performance

Mr. Chakali Ram - CamelQ Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

Indian Iconic HR Manager of the Year 2025

Ms. Sonia Middha - Crossdoor Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Iconic Hiring Innovation 2025 - Shaping the Future of Work

Mrs. Archana Nanduri - Vidyaranya Counselling Centre

Indian Iconic Women Entrepreneur 2025 - Leading Excellence in Psychological Well-being

Ms. Sirisha Singaraju - Bask in Nature

Indian Iconic Natural Beauty Award 2025 - Harnessing Purity, Elevating Glow

Dr. Chikkala Venugopal Rao - Verch Consulting Pvt Ltd

CEO of the Year 2025

Mr. S. Pavan Kumar - Hashnod Marketing Pvt Ltd

Indian Iconic Startup of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Digital Marketing

Mr. Srinivas Reddy - Amity Electric

Indian Iconic Startup 2025 - Excellence in Electric Vehicles

Ms. Kiranmai Tetakayala - Healthy Fuel

Indian Women Icon of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Contribution to Wellness & Functional Nutrition

Sharon Keerthana - Datos Edutech

Indian Icon of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Entrepreneur in Business Using AI

Mr. Sandeep - Marcamore

Indian Iconic Marketing Excellence 2025 - Transforming Brands with Strategy & Innovation

Mr. Venkat Reddy - Ascensus Advisory

Indian Iconic Financial Strategist 2025 - Excellence in Taxation & Advisory

Mr. Satya Santosh - GCapital

Indian Iconic Market Analyst 2025 - Empowering Investors, Proven Wealth Creation Expert

Mr. Narasimha Mikkilineni - LACE

Indian Education Icon of the Year 2025 - Revolutionizing Competitive Exams with India's First OTT Prep App

Mr. Zaheeruddin Shaik - TEKS Academy

Indian Iconic Skill & Career Institute 2025 - Empowering Growth, Unlocking Potential

Mr. G. Sridhar Rao - E-Wings Abroad Educational Consultancy

Indian Iconic Global Education 2025 - Empowering Minds, Expanding Horizons

Dr. Ganesh - New Wave Consultancy

Indian Iconic Study Abroad Consultants of the Year 2025

Ms. K Sridevi - SR Electrical Training Center (Proprietrix)

Indian Iconic Training Center of the Year 2025 - Specialized Industrial Electrical Training

Mr. Shaik Jahangeer - Sharp Kids Preschool

Most Innovative EdTech Preschool 2025 - NEP 2020 Implementation & Outstanding Contribution

Mr. Phani Raj - Food Pyramid

Indian Iconic Highway Plaza 2025 - Redefining Travel with Taste & Comfort

Mr. Mahindra Choudary - Hotel Kyzen

Indian Iconic Hotel of the Year 2025 - Elegance Redefined, Hospitality Perfected

Mr. Melbin Joseph - Peraquam Spa Pvt Ltd & Ocean Palms Spa LLP

Indian Iconic Wellness Retreat 2025 - Elevating Luxury & Holistic Spa Experiences

Mr. Jayesh Reddy Samala - Woodlands Resorts

Indian Iconic Resort 2025 - Nature's Retreat, Luxury Redefined

Mr. Navin Kumar - Andaman Bliss

Indian Iconic DMC Tours 2025 - Curating Paradise, Crafting Unforgettable Journeys

Mr. ABR Prasad - Devi Pavitra Gold and Diamonds

Indian Iconic Jewellery Brand of the Year 2025

Mounika Reddy Ramidi & Bhavyasree Koppuravuri - Eshira Silver Jewellery

Indian Icon Award for Excellence in Customer Service & Iconic Designs

Ms. Likhitha Teerdhala - Teerdhala Fashion Hub

Indian Iconic Fashion Hub 2025 - Style that Speaks, Elegance that Lasts

Ms. Vijaya - KVS Shopping

Indian Iconic Fashion Brand 2025 - Style for All, Excellence in Every Thread

Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Negi - Sangeetha Constructions

Indian Iconic Affordable Realty 2025 - Quality, Luxury, Trust

Mr. Murali Kiran - Aduri Groups

Indian Iconic Realty 2025 - Designing Destinies, Elevating Skylines

Mr. M Ramesh - Sai Balaji Construction

Indian Iconic BuildMasters 2025 - Engineering Excellence

Mr. Dinakaran J - Bisleri

Indian Iconic Sustainability Champions 2025 - Excellence in Plastic Waste Management

Mr. Kallem Veeraswami - KSG Seva Trust

Indian Iconic Seva Trust 2025 - Serving Communities, Transforming Lives

Dr. T V Rao

Indian Iconic Social Impact Award 2025 - Honouring Service, Inspiring Change

Mr. Ramesh - Suprenviro Farms Pvt Ltd

Indian Iconic Green Solutions 2025 - Transforming Waste, Innovating Sustainability

Mr. Suresh V S - Urban Flora

Indian Iconic Green Spaces 2025 - Crafting Experiences, Transforming Environments

Mr.Pavan Kumar - PR Planners

Indian Iconic Architects 2025 - Designing Dreams, Building Legacies

Dr. Nishitha Yabaji

Indian Iconic Kuchipudi Virtuoso 2025 - Grace in Motion, Tradition in Rhythm

Mr. Shivu - PAS Freight Services Pvt Ltd

Indian Iconic Logistics 2025 - Seamless Freight & Customs Solutions

Dr. Ram Samsani

Outstanding Leadership in Human-Centric Transformation

Mr. Sheik Satish

Indian Iconic Entertainer 2025 - Magic, Mind, and Laughter Unleashed

Dr. P. Y. Emmanuel

Indian Iconic Youth Leader of the Year 2025 - Celebrating Excellence in Education & Literary Contribution

Dr. K.V.N.N. Santosh Murthy

Indian Iconic Podiatrist 2025 - Saving Feet, Restoring and Transforming Lives

Mr. Vamsi Krishna

Indian Icon of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Contribution to Open AI Innovation

Mr. Rajendra Kumar S. P. - Trading Hub

Best Trading Mentor of the Year 2025

Mr. Naveen Kumar - Trading Hub

Young Achiever in Trading Education

Dr. S. Rohit Reddy

Indian Iconic Smile Architect 2025 - Excellence in Dental Care & Innovation

Dr. Kavitha

Indian Iconic Woman Leader of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Contribution to Human Resources & Business Development

Dr. M. Venkateswara Rao

Indian Iconic Pediatric & Philanthropy Leader 2025 - Healing with Heart, Serving with Purpose

Mr. Chaluvadi Rajesh

Indian Iconic Cryptovisionary 2025 - Educate, Empower, Elevate

Mr. P. Venkat Reddy

Indian Iconic Renewable Energy Pioneer 2025 - Powering Progress, Shaping a Greener Future

Mr. Mahesh Kolliyavar

Indian Iconic Entrepreneur 2025 - Innovating Success, Inspiring Growth

Dr. M. Kishore Kumar

Indian Icon of the Year 2025 - Specialization in Laparoscopic & Laser Surgeries

Dr. T. V. Suresh

Indian Icon of the Year 2025 - Distinguished Orthopedic Surgeon

Mr. Muzammil

Indian Iconic Promoter of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Marketing & Promotions of Online/Offline Casinos

Mr. Nagidi Kartheek - Sahasra Trading Community

Best Stock Market Training Institute of the Year 2025

Ms. Mathi

Indian Iconic Woman of the Year 2025 - Certified Healing Therapist & Aspiring Model

Mrs. Sharanya Pabba

Indian Iconic Debut Author of the Year 2025

Mrs. Ramya Devarajan

Indian Iconic Woman of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Social Service & Education

Mr. Gandham Rajini Kumar

Indian Icon of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Branding & Corporate Communications

Mr. Veera Garjan - CareerAbhimanya

Top Personalized Career Guidance Firm of the Year 2025

Puneeth Punyashrama - Jaana Seva Trust

Indian Iconic Seva 2025 - Serving Humanity, Uplifting Life

Mr. Dinesh Bhuvana Giri - Eco India Store

Eco-Friendly Brand of the Year 2025

Mr. Gurudat - Re Guru

Indian Iconic Change-Maker of the Year 2025 - Making Technology Affordable, Making Lives Better

Mr. M. Seetharam & Mr. A. Prashanth Reddy - Hitha Health Care

Indian Iconic Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre 2025

Mr. S. A. Raheem - A R Car Experts

Indian Iconic Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Autocare Industry

Mr. Omar Siddiqui - Skyline Home Stay

Indian Iconic Home Stay 2025 - Comfort, Culture & Serenity

Mr. Kalyan - U Media Entertainments

Best Celebrity Management Company of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Talent & Brand Partnership

Ms. Tummidi Priyanka & Ms. Tejaswini Siddam - Catapult

Indian Iconic Promotion Company of the Year 2025

Mr. Vinay Kumar N - Sandpiper Visas

Outstanding Leader in Visa & Travel Assistance 2025

Ms. Shweta Yadav (TequilaTOBM)

Influencer of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Lifestyle & Fashion Blogging

Ms. Divyalakshmi (Glow This Way)

Woman Influencer of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Contribution in Lifestyle & Fashion Blogging

Ms. Gulshan Aga Zehraa

Most Promising Influencer of the Year 2025 - Exceptional Lifestyle Vlogger & Flight Attendant

Ms. Kruthika Singh Rathore

Trendsetter of the Year 2025 - Redefining Excellence in Lifestyle & Fashion

Ms. Vasanti (Tasty Drips)

Culinary Creator of the Year 2025 - Inspiring Food Lovers through Vlogging

Ms. Bhavana Achutha (Food With Bhavana)

Indian Iconic Digital Creator of the Year 2025 - Exploring Tastes, Sharing Stories

Mr. Gagan Srinivas (Dr Bro)

Influencer of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Travel Blogging

Mr. Thakur Prem Singh

Indian Iconic Voyager 2025 - Savor, Explore, Inspire

Mr. M. Sai Kumar - Heal My Family

Indian Iconic Home Care Services of the Year 2025 - Leading with Innovation & Quality

Mr. Pola Praveen Kumar - Hotel Pola Paradise

Best Luxury Hospitality of the Year 2025 - Hotel Pola Paradise

Mr. Chandrashekar Sarma

Indian Iconic Journalist 2025 - Honoring the Excellence of Journalism

Mrs. Shireesha Ramakrishna Rao - Sanjeevini Agro Farms

Indian Iconic Brand of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Natural Farming & Medicinal Plant Cultivation

Dr. Kumar Kanna G - Paris Passion Events

Indian Icon of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Governance & Event Management

Mr. Srikanth Malgatti - Mastiff Select Gulbarga

Indian Iconic Hospitality 2025 - Mastiff Select Gulbarga

Mr. Rajkumar Malge - Mastiff Select Bidar

Indian Iconic Luxury Hospitality 2025 - Mastiff Select Bidar

Mr. Vinay Bafna - Citrus Classic Resort and Spa

Indian Iconic Resorts & Spa 2025 - Citrus Classic Resort and Spa

Mr. A. R. Kasiraman

Indian Iconic COO of the Year 2025 - Mr. Kasiraman

