Pride of Cows - a Single Origin Dairy Brand provides generous contribution of Premium Ghee for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Pride of Cows - a Single Origin Milk brand of Parag Milk Foods renowned for its unwavering commitment to premium quality dairy products made a substantial donationof premium ghee to The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). This noteworthy contribution supports TTD's initiative to provide 'Srivari' laddus, each weighing 25 grams, for the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. With a heritage of 300 years, 'Srivari laddu' prasadam will be distributed among participating devotees and esteemed guests on 22nd January, this year.

"We are delighted to contribute our premium ghee to The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, which will enhance the preparation of Srivari's laddus. This is a testament to our dedication towards heritage and a goodwill gesture to the devotees at the Ayodhya 'Pran Pratishtha' event," said Devendra Shah, Chairman at Parag Milk Foods.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple holds immense significance for millions of people, and Pride of Cows is honoured to contribute high-quality ghee for the preparation of these laddus. This contribution reflects Pride of Cows' commitment to giving back to the community and being an integral part of cultural celebrations.

About Parag Milk Foods Ltd:

Parag Milk Foods Limited, established in 1992, is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a Pan India presence. We have our manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana. We sell 100 per cent cow's milk products that are healthy and nutritious. Our integrated business model and strong R&D capabilities have helped us emerge as the leader in innovation. Our dairy farm, Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm Limited houses more than 2,500 cows, with a mechanized milking process. Under the brand 'Gowardhan', we offer traditional products like Ghee, Dahi, Paneer, etc. Under the brand name 'Go' we offer products like Cheese, UHT Milk, Buttermilk, Lassi, Yoghurt etc.

About Pride of Cows:

'Pride of Cows', the flagship brand of Parag Milk Foods, was introduced with a proposition of Farm to Home concept targeted towards customers seeking premium quality dairy products. The Company has also ventured into the B2C segment for Whey Protein with the brand Avvatar - India's 1st 100 per cent vegetarian whey protein, first of its kind manufactured in India. Our goal is to become the largest dairy FMCG Company that emphasizes health and nutrition to consumers through innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321455/Pride_of_Cows.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor