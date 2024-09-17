Prime Dabur plot acquired by Ekatva Group for Rs 18.51 cr. to be developed into state-of-the-art office spaces in Wagle Estate's prestigious Financial Street

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: In a strategic move that is estimated to further consolidate Thane's status as one of Mumbai's most pivotal business centres, Ekatva Group has announced its plan to develop a prime land parcel acquired from Dabur in July 2022 into a premium commercial project on Wagle Estate's Financial Street. This development will further reinforce Ekatva Group's sterling reputation of being a torchbearer in the transformation of Wagle Estate into a thriving commercial hub.

Dabur's landholding, which encompasses 3,640 square metres, was acquired by Ekatva Group for Rs18.51 crores, nearly two years ago. Post development, the estimated revenue potential for this landmark property is pegged at an impressive Rs225 crores. The development will comprise a 27-storeyed world-class structure equipped with luxurious compact offices. Named Orbit Business Hub, the structure is notable for its beautiful design elements and budget-friendly price tags - a first in Thane's buzzing real estate landscape. Design elements such as vertical column-free spaces and a double height-entrance enhance the building's sense of spaciousness, further complemented by the lush mountain-facing views. An assortment of premium amenities such as rooftop restaurants, an infinity cafeteria, open-sky gym and advanced security systems come together to create a truly exceptional office space that is at par with global standards. The entire building is Vaastu-complaint and serviced by six high-speed elevators.

With this development, Ekatva Group is aspiring to meet the burgeoning needs of independent professionals and SME entrepreneurs, while also offering financial corporates a secure and well-equipped commercial space for the Backoffice operations. The price of the offices ranges from Rs60 lakh to Rs1.5 crore, with rentals priced at a competitive rate of Rs100 rupees per square feet. The launch of Orbit Business Hub has been earmarked for the first week of September 2024. The project is a significant step towards Ekatva Group's long-term goals of creating a premier commercial hub in Wagle Industrial Estate, fostering business growth in Thane, and delivering exceptional returns to investors.

"As first movers in recognising Thane's potential as a centre of commerce and developing visioning structures to meet the emerging needs of businesses starting up and migrating to Thane, this project is especially significant to us. It marks an important milestone in our journey towards transforming Thane's commercial real estate ecosystem and elevating it to international standards. Orbit Business Hub brings together the inimitable combination of location, design and amenities. It has been especially conceived to cater to the demands and aspirations of modern-day businesses and is our endeavour to establish a benchmark for premium office spaces and sustainable growth in Thane's commercial real estate sector," said Hiren Chheda, promoter and managing director of Ekatva Group.

Detailed project brochures, project and images of the sample offices, as well as RERA-approved elevation images are available on the website www.multibaggeroffice.com and at Ekatva Group's sales lounge in Odyssey IT Park, Thane.

