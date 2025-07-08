Prime Excellence Awards 2025: A Virtual Celebration of Leadership & Impact

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: On 5th July 2025, Socialcraft24 Solutions successfully organized the Prime Excellence Awards 2025, a grand virtual awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating leadership, innovation, and social impact across industries.

The event recognized outstanding individuals and organizations from fields such as healthcare, technology, education, social service, entrepreneurship, and innovation, applauding their tireless efforts and transformative contributions to their industries and communities. Despite being hosted virtually, the ceremony delivered an engaging and memorable experience, uniting awardees, industry leaders, and dignitaries on a single digital platform. Through powerful award recognitions, heartfelt acceptance speeches, and inspirational moments, the event demonstrated how meaningful celebrations transcend physical boundaries.

Below is the list of awardees recognized during the event:

Mr. Deepak Dasaratha Rao received the Lifetime Achievement Award in IoT and Emerging Technologies for his pioneering efforts and visionary leadership in driving technological advancements.

AMBASSADOR DR. NEELIMA was honored with the Healthcare Leadership Award for her visionary leadership and impactful work in advancing healthcare services and community well-being.

Mr. Jayajit Dash received the Best Tech Blogger Award for his insightful contributions to technology journalism, empowering readers with cutting-edge industry knowledge.

Er. SUDHIR KUMAR SAHU was recognized as the Author of the Year for his inspiring literary creations that have left a meaningful impact on readers and society.

UAL Bengal was awarded for Excellence in Roofing (Fiber Cement Corrugated Sheets) for delivering innovative roofing solutions and maintaining industry-leading quality standards.

Mr. Deepak Dasaratha Rao was honored with the Best Research and Innovation in Connected Devices Award for his cutting-edge work in advancing smart and connected technologies.

Dr. Sanchita Banerjee received the Social Activist of the Year Award for her tireless efforts towards social welfare and empowering underprivileged communities.

Dr. Samuel Prem Mathi Maran was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Phytopharmaceutical Innovation for his groundbreaking research in plant-based pharmaceutical advancements.

Dr. Vilas Janardan Deshmukh received the Excellence in Research and Rural Development Award for his impactful work in transforming rural communities through scientific innovations.

Prof. Lala Behari Sukla was recognized as the Outstanding Professor of the Year for his remarkable contributions to academia and inspiring the next generation of learners.

Dr. Kowsik Rajendran was honored with the Research Excellence in Medicine Award for his significant contributions to medical science and transformative healthcare research.

Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian received the Specialist of the Year - Dermatology Award for his exceptional expertise and advancements in the field of skin health and treatment.

Mr. Sanal Pillai was awarded for Excellence in Talent Acquisition for his outstanding work in building strong organizational teams through strategic hiring practices.

Mr. Shankar Jalan received the Excellence in Feature Reporting Award for his impactful journalism and insightful reporting that brought critical issues to the forefront.

Dr. Seema Gupta was recognized with the Women Poet Excellence Award for her inspiring poetry that beautifully reflects social issues and human emotions.

Dr. Sudhir Solanke was honored with the Excellence in Scientific Discovery Award for his pioneering work and breakthrough contributions in the field of science.

Prof. Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh was recognized as the Outstanding Professor of the Year for his exceptional dedication to education and inspiring contributions to academia.

Dr. S Prasanth received the Excellence in Secondary School Teaching Award for his innovative teaching methods and commitment to nurturing young minds.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Jha was honored with the Lifetime Achievement in Medical Practice Award for his decades of dedicated service in the medical field.

Sree Parimala Alamuri received the Vocational Skills Leadership Award for empowering individuals through skill-based education and practical learning.

Dr. Bhooshan Kelkar was honored with the Career Counseling India Champion Award for his outstanding guidance and impact in shaping countless professional careers.

Sri Subhasish Bose received the Social Activist of the Year Award for his relentless efforts in driving positive change and supporting social welfare initiatives.

Deepak Bhattacharjee was recognized as the Outstanding Senior Advocate of the Year for his exemplary legal expertise and dedication to the field of law.

Dr. Kishore Kumar Oza was honored for his Outstanding Contribution to Mental Health Wellness and Rehabilitation, transforming lives through compassionate care and advocacy.

Anil Kumar T received the Excellence in Patient Care Award for his compassionate approach and excellence in delivering holistic healthcare services.

Roopa Aravamudhan was awarded as the Best Online Skill Development Educator of the Year for her innovative teaching and empowering online learning initiatives.

Dr. (Hon) Babita Hundal received the Abstract Art Mastery Award for her creative brilliance and artistic excellence in the field of abstract art.

Dr. Lakshmipathy Govindarajan from Pondicherry was honoured with the Prevention of Child Abuse Activist & Adolescent Health Education Award for his unwavering efforts in safeguarding children's rights and promoting adolescent well-being.

Mr. Abhishek Kumar received the Innovative UX Design in Financial Services Award for creating user-centric digital experiences that simplify and enhance financial platforms.

R. Ganesan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Social Service for his lifelong dedication to uplifting underprivileged communities through impactful initiatives.

Dipika Seth Malhotra received the Excellence in Academic Administration Award for her outstanding leadership in enhancing educational institutions and academic excellence.

Shirin Lakhani was recognised as a Women Entrepreneur, Book Author, and Mentor for her inspiring leadership, literary contributions, and dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs.

Bhavana Sareen was awarded the Best Online Educator of the Year for her innovative teaching methods and dedication to transforming digital learning experiences.

Geetha Iyer received the EdTech Innovation in Education Award for her pioneering work in integrating technology to create impactful educational solutions.

Dr. (Math Hon. USA) Mohammad Ashraf Mir ( ASIAN MULTIPLE GLOBAL AWARDEE ) was honored with the Lifelong Contribution to Special Education Award for his relentless efforts in advancing inclusive education and supporting diverse learners.

Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik received the Research Contribution in Psychology Award for her significant academic contributions in understanding human behaviour and mental health.

Dr. Prabagharan Tanasegaran from Malaysia was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership, Innovative Technology & Sustainable Governance in Stratified Property Management, recognizing his transformative leadership in the industry.

The Prime Excellence Awards 2025, organized by Socialcraft24 Solutions, stands as a testament to the power of recognition in inspiring excellence and innovation across industries. By celebrating these changemakers, the event not only honored their individual journeys but also ignited a collective vision for a brighter, progressive future.

With every award presented, a new story of leadership and impact was written, reminding us all that true excellence knows no boundaries. Socialcraft24 Solutions remains committed to creating such empowering platforms where leaders of today inspire the leaders of tomorrow.

The complete gallery of these inspiring awardees is available on the official website, inviting audiences to witness their journey of excellence. Their achievements continue to set benchmarks, inspiring countless others to follow their path towards a brighter future.

https://awards.socialcraft24.com/award-highlights/

The Prime Excellence Awards 2025 proudly honored the remarkable contributions of these outstanding individuals, whose dedication is shaping industries and inspiring future generations to lead with vision and purpose.

