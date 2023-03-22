Prime Fashion Week season two concluded!

On a happening Friday night, Prime Fashion Week Season 2 concluded in Bangalore.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22: The glamorous runway show saw scintillating showcases by Shri Krishna Jewellers, Michelle Salins,RSG, Odette, SNK, Nspire and Tanu Gowda.

Season was supported by 56 secure and put together by dynamic trio MC and Fashion choreographer Anand Maheswaran, Model grooming expert Salam Syed and Event curator Kishan M. It was held in a five-star hotel in the heart of the city.

A total of eight designers’ collections were showcased at the fashion extravaganza. The aim for the fashion event was to express definition and forms of fashion along with offering a platform for designers and corporate brands to celebrate, collaborate and co-create.

“ I am glad to present season two and look forward to organizing more such seasons,” said Anand Maheswaran.

While speaking more on the same Salam and Kishan mentioned, “We are elated with the kind of response our second edition has received and look forward to creating more such opportunities for the designers and fashion enthusiasts”.

The team was overjoyed with the response they received and would like to thank all the brands, designers, and attendees for gracing the event.

