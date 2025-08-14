Prime Loan Festival celebrates Independence Day with competitive gold loan interest rates from Bajaj Finance

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Gold has always held a special place in Indian homes, treasured for both its beauty and its lasting value. Beyond its cultural significance, gold jewellery has been a trusted financial backup for generations, helping families in times of need. Now, with Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, this age-old tradition meets modern convenience.

During the Prime Loan Festival, individuals can unlock the true potential of their gold ornaments by pledging them as security and accessing funds quickly. The loan amount is based on the value of the gold, with competitive interest

rates that make it a smart choice for planned or urgent needswithout selling the gold you cherish.

Prime Loan Festival offers more value for customers

This August, Bajaj Finance has introduced its Prime Loan Festival, running from 1st August to 31st August 2025. During this period, customers can benefit from attractive gold loan interest rates, quick loan approval, and an easy application process. This initiative aims to make financing more affordable and accessible, especially in a month that also celebrates the spirit of Independence Day.

Customers can avail quick approval, attractive rates and easy application on gold loan from 1st to 31st August 2025.

The festival offers a timely opportunity for those looking to manage personal expenseswhether for education, medical needs, travel, or home repairswithout having to part with their gold. Instead, customers can use their gold as security, enjoy low gold loan interest, and repay at their convenience.

Why a gold loan is a wise financial choice

The gold loan in India is one of the simplest forms of secured loans. Since gold is already owned by the borrower, there is no need for lengthy eligibility checks or high credit scores. The process is straightforward, requiring only basic documentation and quick evaluation of the gold's purity and weight. This means funds can be disbursed within a short period, sometimes within just a few hours.

The gold loan interest is another reason why this product stands out. With Bajaj Finance, customers benefit from competitive interest rates, which help reduce the overall cost of borrowing. Unlike some other loan types where interest can accumulate heavily over time, a gold loan often has multiple repayment options that allow customers to choose a repayment frequency that suit their financial standing.

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan - quick, simple, and secure

The Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan combines trust with technology. Customers can apply for a gold loan both online and offline. Those opting for the online route can visit the Bajaj Finserv website, fill in the application form, and schedule a visit to the nearest branch for gold valuation. The gold is stored securely in high-grade vaults, giving borrowers peace of mind.

The Prime Loan Festival makes the process even more appealing, as customers not only get quick loan from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, but also benefit from competitive gold loan interest rates. They offer free insurance for the pledged gold and no added charges for prepayment or foreclosure of the loan, giving borrowers control over their finances.

Meeting planned and unplanned needs

Life often presents financial needs without warning. A gold loan in India has become an important solution for both planned and sudden expenses. For example, a family may use it for a child's admission fees or to cover urgent home repairs. Others may choose it for wedding preparations, seasonal farming needs, or festive expenses.

With competitive gold loan interest, such borrowing remains manageable and affordable. Bajaj Finance ensures that customers can access funds without worrying about the lengthy approval times that are often associated with unsecured loans.

How to apply for Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

Applying for the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is simple:

1) Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website or download the App

2) Fill in the application form.

3) Choose the nearest branch for gold valuation.

4) Get basic KYC verified

5) Receive the funds directly in your bank account.

Customers can also walk into any Bajaj Finance branch for an on-the-spot application. With minimal paperwork and quick processing, the entire experience is designed for convenience.

Conclusion

With gold holding both emotional and financial value, using it to secure a loan can be a smart move, especially when interest rates are competitive. Bajaj Finance's Prime Loan Festival makes this even more beneficial, giving customers an affordable and quick way to meet their financial goals.

Those seeking a reliable, quick, and low-cost financing option should explore the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan before the Prime Loan Festival ends on 31st August 2025.

T&C Apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. Bajaj Finance has a credit rating of AAA/Stable for its Fixed Deposit program from CRISIL and ICRA, AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings, CARE and ICRA, and A1+ for short-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings and ICRA. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable and a short-term rating of A-3 by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

