Prime Minister launches and lays foundation for fisheries projects worth over Rs 693 crore

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi on Saturday, during which two major schemes in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore, were launched.

As per a Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying press release, these were the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. Additionally, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore.

The Prime Minister stated that sectors like animal husbandry, fisheries, and beekeeping are being actively promoted to provide additional income sources, particularly for small and landless farmers.

"16 Fisheries Projects worth over Rs 693 crore include: Foundation stone laid for 7 new projects worth Rs 572 crore and inauguration of 9 fisheries projects worth Rs 121 crore across India under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF). These projects have the potential to strengthen infrastructure, create employment, boost exports, and usher in a new era for India's Blue Economy," the release said.

Some of the key projects are the Trout Fisheries project in Uttarakhand under FIDF. Worth Rs 170 crore, the project aims to increase trout fish production in the region and generate employment opportunities.

The Smart & Integrated Fishing Harbour in Karaikal, Puducherry, is also being developed at a cost of Rs 119.94 crore for the safe docking of fish vessels, promoting hygienic fish handling, enhancing fish production, and marketing quality fish for both export and domestic consumption.

Designed as a modern facility, a Smart & Integrated Fishing Harbour integrates advanced technologies, sustainable infrastructure, and comprehensive fisheries services to improve operational efficiency, safety, and livelihood opportunities for coastal communities, the release noted.

The Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) at Hirakud, Sambalpur, Odisha, is a Rs 100 crore project under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) aimed at transforming aquaculture through a comprehensive ecosystem that supports tilapia and pangasius production, cage farming, hatchery operations, and fish processing. The project includes key components such as a Fish Park, an Infrastructure Park, a Fish Process Park, a Packing & Net Accessories Park, a Knowledge Park, and an Effluent Treatment Plant. Once operational, it will support 1,600 cages, benefit 1,700 farmers, and train 700 individuals.

"The Nutrition Hub of Sustainable Aquaculture, worth Rs 70 crore in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, will promote eco-friendly fish feed manufacturing, boost fish production, and enhance farmer profitability. It will support capacity building, modern aquaculture practices, and advanced nutrition solutions," the release stated.

