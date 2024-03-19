Prime Time Research Media Announces Winners of Global Icon Awards,2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: Prime Time Research Media Pvt Ltd, in association with partners News10india (News Partner), Igougo (Travel Partner) & Xoom Studio (Creative Partner) concluded the prestigious 11th Global Icon Awards, 2024 to celebrate and honor the winners at different levels and Segments for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for the growth of the service sector with vision and inspiration.

On Sunday, March, 11th Global Icon Awards, 2024 were held in New Delhi to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the Health and service sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the ecosystem.

The Program witnessed starry presence Virender Sehwag as Chief Guest. The event was a hub of doers and achievers from Healthcare, Real Estate, Education, Services and Media sectors.

The event was a huge celebration of the Health, Education, Service and Real Estate Industry. Entrepreneurs from various segments took the charge of sharing innovative ideas, thrilling journeys and experiences.The platform gave a great opportunity for professionals and stakeholders to exchange views and ideas encouraging budding talent to work hard and take calculated risks.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Prime Time Research Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

A comprehensive list of winners of the 11th Global Icon Awards, 2024

Dr. Prakash Sinha, Dr. Deepak Varshney, Dr. Shekhar Kumar Keshri, Lifecare Foundation, Dr. B. B. Sreenivasa Yadav,Dr. Arun Kumar Nayak, Soni Group of Hospitals , Epione - Centre for Pain Relief, Dr. Karthik Kommuri, SpectroQ Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Dr. V. Himavardhan, Dr. Hitesh Dilliwal, Dr. Palash Gupta, Dr. Ramaiah Itumalla,Shankar Y R, Dr Raviram S, Dr. N. Rajesh Kar, Dr. Anil Mudda, Dr Preet Kanwar Singh, Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College Kishanganj Bihar, Dr. Surabhi Sachin Dhanwala, Dr. Kiran Kumar. P, Teeth Care Multispeciality Dental, Clinic, Dr. Sujin Rajan, Dr. Nehal Sahay, Dr. G Yugandhar Acharya, Country Holidays Travel India Private Limited, Jorex Lorex India Privare Limited, Dr Dipak Suresh Harke, Institute of Professional Excellence and Management, Green Biotech India Ltd, Satluj Group of School, Panchkula - Haryana, Ace Sports Unit, Chandra Public School, Mau, Smiles The School, Little Flower High School, VCARE InfoTech Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd ( NewGen IT), Car Care Assistance, R. Mathanraj, INNOV8 EDUCARE, Grow Hind Life Sales and Marketing Private Limited, Sudarshan Jadwal, Dr. Dineshwar Prasad Soni, Charanjeev Malhotra, Connect Life Solutions, Dr. K Shruthi, SK Detective Bureau of India

Chief Guest, Virender Sehwag congratulated awardees and expressed the importance of acknowledgement and appreciation in the professional arena. He asserted acknowledgement not only motivates and up the bar but also encourages peers to outperform.

The Director of the company, H N Jha expressed later that,

Prime Time Research Media adheres to a strict process to ensure authenticity and validity. "We take this opportunity to congratulate the Winners for their generous efforts towards mankind and extend the expectation for the same to be continued. As an organization, we pledge to remain committed to provide the best platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence of the most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standards on an industry-wide global scale"

He further elaborated,

Adversity is the biggest opportunity. The way various segments of the service industry performed carved a way for others to follow. Every challenge became a chance. Dedication, Hard work, innovative approach, adaptability and zeal to excel redefined Indian service industry. We at Prime Time Research Media Pvt Ltd are committed to organize more awareness through such events as such conglomeration are the small token of appreciation to each winner for their continuous dedication to the business fraternity and mankind along with the society as a whole with best practices and ethics. These recognitions are to support morally and further strengthen their ability to drive their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. We as an organization are committed to provide the best platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale"

