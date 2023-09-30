PRIMEX 40 Index: Shining a Spotlight on India's Leading Private Companies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: In a bold move to revolutionise the private market investment landscape, on May 31, 2023, WWIPL (Wealth Wisdom India Private Limited) unveiled the PRIMEX 40 index, which is a first-ever live private market index in India introduced with the aim of providing investors access to the untapped potential of private companies.

PRIMEX 40 Index represents a carefully selected group of 40 highly traded unlisted private companies from various sectors. While they are not traded on the regular stock markets, these companies possess remarkable growth prospects and have demonstrated their capacity to disrupt industries. The PRIMEX 40 index includes top unlisted companies like NSE, Tata Capital, Capgemini, HDB Financial, SBI AMC, Tata Tech, and many more.

Investors are increasingly interested in investing in unlisted shares of companies to diversify their portfolios beyond the confines of publicly traded stocks. This can help to manage risk and provide stability during market fluctuations.

Earlier, private markets weren’t that easily accessible to individual investors. But now, investing in unlisted companies allows investors to be a part of their journey from inception to success. Comprehensive information and regular updates about the companies in the PRIMEX 40 Index are readily available to investors, empowering them to make informed decisions and maintaining transparency between companies and investors.

The PRIMEX 40 Index has generated outstanding returns at a CAGR of 15.20% in the short time since its inception on May 31, 2019. In a parallel comparison, its benchmark - the NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 - registered returns at a CAGR of 14.28%.

The introduction of PRIMEX 40 is an inspiration for investors, giving them the means to compare the successes of privately held companies to those of their publicly traded competitors. And with that, many unlisted companies featured in the PRIMEX 40 Index are at the forefront of technological and market innovations. By investing in these innovative companies early on, investors will have the opportunity to capitalise on their exponential growth.

PRIMEX 40 is monitored by wwipl.com, India’s most reputable online hub for unlisted, delisted, and pre-IPO shares. It is now a trusted partner for investors looking to discover the vast potential of the private market. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and value creation, WWIPL, also popularly known as WEALTH WISDOM INDIA, has made a name for itself.

The PRIMEX 40 Index is more than just a list; it represents WWIPL’s dedication to developing investment opportunities that break the mould.

Krishna Patwari, founder of WWIPL, said, "We have initiated a live private market index through the PRIMEX 40 Index. It is a unique concept in our country, letting investors track pre-IPO, unlisted, and delisted companies' performance against listed peers. As the founder and managing director, I am thrilled to share this revolution with many investors."

Through WWIPL’s extensive platform, investors looking to participate in the Indian Private market investment revolution, can join now. Both experienced investors and those who are new to the private market will find the procedure easy to use and accessible. Additionally, price history charts for individual stocks in the unlisted market are easily accessible to investors who are more interested in in-depth analysis.

Disclaimer: The PRIMEX 40 Index is subject to changes in the market and the risks of making investments in the private market. Before making an investment choice, investors are urged to undertake extensive research and take financial advice.

