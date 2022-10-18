Primex Media Services Bags the Fastest Growing PR Agency Award

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 18: Primex Media Services, which provides a complete bouquet of PR and communication services, has been awarded as the “Fastest Growing PR Agency”.

The recognition was bestowed upon the Surat-based PR Agency by Naarineeti Foundation at the Global National India Stardom Award 2022, held in Mumbai recently. The award ceremony was organised to felicitate prominent personalities and organisations from the world of art and entertainment and other fields.

“It is our privilege to be named as the Fastest Growing PR Agency in the presence of a galaxy of stars and celebrities from the world of art, entertainment, and media. It is a fitting recognition of the disruptive work we have been doing in the field of PR and communication. The award will inspire us to offer even better services to our clients going ahead,” said Nitesh Desai, Founder-Director of Primex Media Services.

“We accept the award with all humility. We have been growing rapidly and even during and after the pandemic, we have continued to grow at a fast pace. As online media gains in prominence, we look forward to further expanding our services and catering to all needs of clients,” said Ranjana Desai, Co-Founder at Primex Media Services.

Amith Tyagi, Executive Editor of Aaj Tak (India Today Group) was felicitated with the Best Entertainment Show award for Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, at the awards ceremony. Ashish Tiwari, Managing Editor (Entertainment) of First India Group was also awarded.

Primex Media Services provides all essential PR and communication related services such as news wire service, press release dissemination, strategic communication, press conferences, media monitoring, crisis communication, content writing, media relations, and more.

For more Information visit: https://primexmediaservices.com/

