Primus Partners Expands Global Footprint in United Arab Emirates

New Delhi [India], September 2: In a strategic move to augment its global presence, Primus Partners Pvt. Ltd. - India's leading home-grown consultancy firm - today announced the opening of its new office in UAE. The strategic decision highlights Primus Partners' commitment to providing its service delivery and engagement in major Middle Eastern markets.

The UAE office will be established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primus Partners India, marking a significant step in expanding its footprint into international jurisdictions under the aegis of Nader Haffar as Director. With over 30 years of experience in professional services and management consulting across global, regional, and local markets, Haffar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role.

The establishment of the new office aligns with the recent MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) signed between India and the UAE, covering crucial areas such as bilateral trade, energy cooperation, infrastructure development, cultural exchange and people-to-people initiatives. Furthermore, the recent enactment of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has created a robust framework for future collaboration between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi's 7th visit to the UAE has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for these significant trade interventions. As of FY2022-23, the UAE was India's third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination. India is the UAE's second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching US$85 billion. These developments are poised to drive the two countries towards the ambitious goal of US$100 billion in bilateral trade, potentially achieving this milestone well before 2030.

Nilaya Varma, Co-founder & CEO of Primus Partners, stated, "Expanding into Dubai represents a pivotal step in our strategic vision to forge deeper, more impactful partnerships in the region. As UAE increasingly asserts its role as a major player in the global economy, we see tremendous potential to drive innovative solutions and thought leadership within this market. This expansion enhances our ability to deliver tailored, high-value services to clients and positions us to capitalize on emerging opportunities across segments. Moving ahead, the focus will be on leveraging our presence to spearhead transformative projects and solidify our role as a leading advisor in the region."

Nader Haffar, Director of Primus UAE, commented, "Our new office in UAE will play a vital role in steering key regional projects. By leveraging initiatives such as IMMEC and I2U2, we are not only contributing to global trade dynamics but also positioning ourselves to spearhead innovations that address critical areas such as infrastructure and sustainable development. Our objective is to harness these opportunities to create lasting economic and environmental impacts."

Davinder Sandhu, Co-founder & Chairperson of Primus Partners, added, "With our recent office launch in Chennai marking a major milestone, expanding into UAE and KSA represents the next strategic step in this journey. Both countries are leading a new era of economic collaboration and innovation. This expansion is more than just a geographical move as it places us at the epicentre of transformative projects that will drive sustainable development and economic progress across the region. We will leverage our expertise to contribute meaningfully to the dynamic growth of the Middle East."

In the past two years, Primus Partners has doubled its workforce, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation. The launch of the new office in UAE marks a strategic growth milestone, paving its path for future advancements. With robust expertise in key policy areas, the new establishment will strengthen its thought leadership, enabling the firm to leverage its expanded capabilities. Together with its new partner, the firm will drive transformative change and shape the future of consultancy across critical sectors.

