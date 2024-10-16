Princess Nina Daniela Menegatto Unveils 55 Canccrie’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 16: Surat, globally renowned as the Diamond City, witnessed the exclusive launch of 55 Canccrie's lab-grown diamond jewellery by Princess Nina Daniela Menegatto of Seborga in Italy on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Abhishek Dalmia, Director at 55 Canccrie, shared that they have been producing CVD diamonds for the past five years, and the company has now launched its lab-grown diamond jewellery. He said that since the company is also a manufacturer, customers will benefit from buying lab-grown jewellery directly from them.

Princess Nina Daniela Menegatto was specially invited to Surat to introduce the brand to an international audience. Along with the launch of the jewellery collection, the company also inaugurated its showroom in bungalows 23 and 24 of Sarita Darshan Society near the Marriott Hotel.

The exquisite jewellery has been designed by renowned designer Sneh Dalmia, Abhishek Dalmia's wife, who has been a prominent fashion designer in Surat for the past two decades.

