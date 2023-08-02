Printstreet launches customization in branded products    

New Delhi (India), August 2: In a world where personalization reigns supreme, Printstreet is making its presence felt in the customization and merchandising domain. At the heart of Printstreet’s success lies its steadfast commitment to ensuring the happiness of its customers. The company offers an extensive array of personalized merchandise, encompassing apparel, bags, accessories, and corporate gifts. Customers enjoy the freedom to personalize their chosen products with images, text, or any desired design. What sets Printstreet apart is its groundbreaking policy of no minimum order quantity, enabling customers to customize even a single product. This customer-centric approach dismantles the barriers often imposed by other suppliers in the market.

Printstreet offers an impressive collection of customized polo t-shirts in 35 vibrant colors and 15 different products from renowned brands like Puma, US Polo, Rare Rabbit, and Marks & Spencers. Prices range from Rs 449 to Rs 1899. The brand also presents 16 color options for round-neck t-shirts. Customization techniques include embroidery for polo t-shirts and DTF and vinyl printing for round neck, V-neck, and select polo t-shirts. It specializes in hoodies and sweatshirts made from top-quality fabric. Prices of hoodies start from Rs 999, and customization options include zipper hoodies, unzipped hoodies, sweatshirts, nylon jackets, and fleece jackets. These products are popular for corporate wear and giveaways, offering unique branding opportunities.

Printstreet stands out with its extensive range of customization options for laptop bags. They offer over 20 products from four brands, including American Tourister and Swiss Military. Customizable options start from Rs 649, catering to a wider audience. As laptop bags are essential accessories, Printstreet allows customers to personalize them to match their style and needs. “Printstreet has been supplying customized T-Shirts, Bags, and other accessories to users from all over India and abroad. Our next focus is to improve the user experience by reducing the lead time, and for that, we have started to do everything in house which gives us control over the entire operations, ensures quality output, and faster productions,” says Co-founder, Rahul Garewal.

“Branded products are sourced directly from the respective companies & we take full responsibility for the authenticity of the brands and the products. We ensure that our customers get the best value of their money,” adds Co-founder, Pushkar Garewal. Printstreet has gained recognition for its supply of customized t-shirts, bags, and accessories to customers across India and abroad. With an unfaltering focus on enhancing user experiences and providing top-notch products, Printstreet continues to redefine the online customization and merchandising landscape. Whether you’re an individual expressing your creativity or a business seeking customized corporate solutions, Printstreet has got your back for availing personalized products that leave a lasting impression.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor