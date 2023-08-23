Prioritizing People's Health: Eskag Pharma's Affordable Care Vision

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 23: The urge for quick and better healthcare was never felt before like it was during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though things have returned to the new normal state now, what remains of utmost importance is the well-being of the general people.

Recognizing this fact, Eskag group of companies comprehends the situation well. The company is dedicated to addressing the healthcare requirements of the ordinary individual, a commitment that has become even more evident in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the restoration of normalcy, Eskag Pharma Pvt Ltd persistently upholds its dedication to safeguarding the overall health of the masses. Their focus lies in furnishing superior yet cost-effective healthcare products and services, thereby reinforcing the paramount importance of public well-being.

Led by two visionaries, Managing Director Sunil Kumar Agarwal and Director Anil Kumar Agarwal, Eskag Pharma has become a prominent player in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

As a flourishing pharmaceutical company in the country, Eskag Pharma Pvt. Ltd. stays committed to its mission of providing high-quality yet affordable healthcare solutions to the general public in India.

A Pioneer in Affordable Healthcare Solutions

Honesty and hard work guided Sunil on the path to success. Despite facing challenges, his resilience led him to build the Kolkata-based company into a flourishing business venture.

1. Eskag Pharma Pvt Ltd

2. Eskag Sanjeevani Multispeciality Hospital

3. West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL)

Eskag Pharma has 4 WHO-GMP certified formulation plants in Haridwar and market products all over India as well as exports to several countries like Africa, the UK, the USA, the Middle East, and more. It offers medicines in Hormonal, Gastrointestinal, Gynecology, Nephrology, Dermatology, Oral hypoglycemic, Oral laxative, and Pediatric categories. Its pivotal strength is the production of the Suvida Oral Contraceptive Pill which is consumed by 50 lakh women for the last 50 years. Suvida, one of the leading contraceptive pills in India, empowers women by offering them the freedom to embrace motherhood whenever they are ready.

Talking about core strengths in business, Agarwal mentioned his brother Anil Kumar Agarwal who is also the managing director of Eskag Pharma Group of companies. He added that Anil oversees all 4 WHO-GMP-certified factories and maintains world-class standards to produce excellence to meet export demands.

Eskag Sanjeevani started by providing healthcare services in 2004 now it has 450+ dialysis centres across India with modern medical facilities. It also collaborates with 250 state government hospitals in 15 states to offer free dialysis services performing over 12 lakh dialysis for 10,000+ patients annually through PPP model. Services include 24/7 emergency care, quick ambulance service, cost-effective pharmacy, and well-equipped operation theaters.

Now Eskag Group of Companies serves in three verticals including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing & exporting to international markets through West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL). WBCIL mineral salts are used in medicines, foods, animal feeds, and gardening. Its Pre-mixed animal, poultry, and fishery feed are sold in national as well as international markets including India, Japan, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Australia. Today they have bagged 7 product patented APIs.

Better Healthcare & Growth

According to Agarwal, the consumer's feedback is the most important factor to mark his services and to be unique in the marketplace. "That's why we have a dedicated customer support team to gather customer feedback and work on the same to make our services better every day in every way."

As a forward-thinking organization, Eskag Pharma is looking to expand its product ranges. Every month more than 10,000 women participate in the company's over 50 medical awareness initiatives for Suvida, the flagship brand of Oral Contraceptive Pill.

Eskag Pharma not only gives priority to its customers but also cares for the welfare of its employees. Today his commitment is to support his 4,500-strong staff working at different levels with a footprint of more than 5, 00,000 Lakhs Sq. ft. The organization takes its CSR seriously through which it supports healthcare awareness campaigns, medical camps, and needy communities.

"Our goal is to offer the best healthcare solutions to people of all classes at reasonable prices, even in the most remote areas of the country. We support providing facilities that benefit the general populace and ongoing improvement. We are driven ahead by our dedication to quality and innovation, and we strive to provide healthcare to the most isolated regions of the country." asserts by Agarwal.

Dreams, Dedication, and Work-Life Balance: Agarwal's Formula for Success

Cultivating one's work and finding joy in it holds significant importance. 'When you start enjoying your work, your work becomes your lifeline, and it takes up a major space in your life. When you pursue your dreams through hard work, it becomes your life, and your work-life equation automatically strikes a balance. The real satisfaction lies in working with a team of 4,500 people, who serve 10,000+ patients across the nation and those 25 lakh women who use your product on a daily basis.' Agarwal explains.

'I still feel that urge, that passion that has been driving me all these days, and with each passing day, I'd like to make my thoughts better and stronger. I believe that even today it is my humble beginning and I consider more work is still needed to be done – 'Miles to go before I sleep…' concludes Agarwal.

